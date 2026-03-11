It has been reported that a planned safety review of the experimental modRNA COVID shot is being postponed:

As will be shown below, this does not prevent concerned U.S. citizens from engaging in their own “safety review” of these experimental modRNA injection products.

“2021”

A timeline of serious adverse event reports (involving hospitalization or worse) from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) reveals a really big jump in 2021, when the COVID shot uptake was the highest:

The 2021 year shows approximately 100,000 reports of U.S. citizens being hospitalized after taking shots. For perspective, a typical year is below 2,000. Regarding deaths after taking the shots, the same stark difference is seen when comparing 2021 to the years before it:

The 2021 year shows approximately 16,000 reports of U.S. citizens dying after taking shots. For perspective, a typical year is below 200, meaning that the post-dose fatalities reported for shots given out in 2021 were at least 80x higher than a typical year. But spontaneous reporting systems do not capture all events which occur.

Three Plausible VAERS Capture Rates

Collating evidence from 37 studies on the matter, the median rate of under-reporting (percentage of events “missed” by the spontaneous reporting system) was 94%, which implies that 6% of all events occurring in the background where making it into the reporting system. The median is the 50th percentile, or the middle value.

To address variability in the estimate, you can use both the 25th percentile and the 75th percentile in order to form low and high estimates. When this is done for the hospitalizations after COVID shots (using the serious adverse event reports), then you get these 3 possible outcomes regarding how many of us were hospitalized post-dose:

U.S. Hospitalizations

If assuming 18% of events made it into VAERS, then about 544,000 of us had such a serious adverse reaction to COVID shots taken in 2021 that it put us into the hospital. At the central estimate, the better part of 2 million of us were hospitalized. At the high estimate, about 5 million Americans were put into the hospital after 2021’s jabs.

U.S. Deaths

If assuming 18% of events made it into VAERS, then about 100,000 of us died after taking COVID shots given in 2021. At the central estimate, almost 300,000 of us died after taking the COVID shots given in 2021. At the high estimate, approximately 800,000 Americans died after taking COVID shots into their bodies in 2021.

These deeply-disturbing numbers can explain why it is that less than 1 in 100 (less than 1% of) North Americans are willing to stay “up-to-date” on their COVID shots — by taking at least one COVID shot every 12 months:

The evidence suggests that the risk of experimental modRNA COVID shots is so high that — even without a formal review — the people have already “given up on” taking them. Nevertheless, it is still shameful that we are more than 5 years past the worst-ever VAERS reporting of adverse events, and we still do not have a formal review.

Was the safety review postponed so as to not upset the 1% of us who still take these?

Reference

[online search tool for VAERS database] — https://www.medalerts.org/vaersdb/index.php

[somewhere from 2% to 18% of events get captured by spontaneous reporting] — Hazell L, Shakir SA. Under-reporting of adverse drug reactions : a systematic review. Drug Saf. 2006;29(5):385-96. doi: 10.2165/00002018-200629050-00003. PMID: 16689555. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/16689555/

[less than 1% of North Americans are willing to stay “up-to-date” on COVID shots] — https://ourworldindata.org/covid-vaccinations