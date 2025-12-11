At a recent round-table discussion with business leaders at the White House, Pres. Trump imagined that it may be good to have 25% yearly economic growth, and that Federal Reserve actions that are contractionary (actions that raise interest rates) may not be necessary to prevent inflation during the high growth rate.

Then he asked if anyone in the room would like to offer a counter-opinion as a guide which could have had the opportunity to make his economic thinking more accurate. While Pres. Trump says what is on his mind, he also exercises the virtuous humility of realizing that there will be some times when others are more accurate than him.

When people are left free, then there are not rules and regulations and taxes and fines that get in their way regarding wealth creation. Once you remove the obstacles to wealth creation, you reveal the potential for growth. One of the best decades ever was the Roaring 20’s, when there was a tremendous level of economic freedom:

In constant 1939 dollars, the GNP was $479.56 per person in 1921. But it rose by 4.8% per year to 1929:

Even though the total economy grew by 4.8% per person per year, it does not mean that everyone got 4.8% more rich each year — i.e., that everyone could afford 4.8% more goods and services per year — an 8-year change of +45%. This is because it takes several kinds of people to move an economy forward, each “getting paid” along the way.

You need entrepreneurs willing and able to take risks, you need venture capitalists to back them, you need raw labor, etc. Regarding the buying power of paychecks, people should only expect to be able to buy approximately 2% more stuff each year. Critics and detractors may hoot and howl about that, because the total growth was 4.8%.

But investors who toss money around into new ventures tend to make a big cut — i.e., stocks often grow by more than 4.8% yearly. If their share is larger than average, per capita GNP — then labor’s share of income will be smaller than average. But it takes less risk to be an employee, so the payoff is “fair” (less risk, less reward).

The evidence suggests that Pres. Trump was “wrong” to want 25% GDP growth, because free markets are only really capable of about 5% real per capita growth. If you end up getting more than what free markets are capable of, then that is because you have disrupted the usual checks and balances of markets, which is dangerous.

The correct path forward is to restore the economic freedom of the 1920s — when the federal government was tiny and rules and regulations were comparatively sparse — and then to look for just under 2% growth in real wages at a constant rate of unemployment. It means real wages double every 35 years or so, which is sustainable.

Asking for more than that is like metaphorically asking to live in a fairy tale, where there are monsters like fire-breathing dragons who can erase all of the gains that you have ever made in your life. It is better to stick to what has been time-tested to work sustainably: true economic freedom with ~5% total growth and ~2% real wage growth.

