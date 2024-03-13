Human mortality can be merely described and empirical, but it is actually normative — because there are better levels of mortality and worse ones. Knowing a mortality rate isn’t helpful on its own, and rather than accepting a historic trend in mortality, it pays off to consider if a rate is “too high.”

One analyst at CDC actually took on that task:

Notice how the observed cancer deaths were “too high” by 9.2% — though this is counter-intuitively presented as “good news!” — and the observed heart disease deaths were “too high” by 30.1%. To obtain a benchmark for age-specific death rates from diseases, the very best 6% of the United States was used (the best 3 states):

Because mortality is normative and not strictly empirical, it is valid to compare current death rates to existing benchmarks, rather than accepting them uncritically. When evaluating weekly excess death due to acute respiratory infection, a high value is 15% weekly excess death (the excess death seen in the week ending 13 Jan 2018):

Weekly death rates beyond 15% would be considered “too high” in that approximately all of the extra excess (beyond that first 15% of excess) would be presumed to be potentially-preventable. In the week ending on 9 Jan 2021, there were approximately 19,000 US deaths which did not have to occur (which were assumed preventable):

Those 19,000 “extra excess” deaths for that single week were potentially-preventable, and similar to the week before it, and also to the week after it. In just those 3 weeks, the amount of preventable death would be near 57,000 — the approximate loss of life observed for US soldiers in a full decade of fighting the Vietnam War.

Evidence suggests that the January 2021 excess death seen in the USA was not due to an acute respiratory infection, but rather to other medical compounds and procedures which were being administered to people at that time. In an upcoming report, I will provide the dates and magnitudes of peak weekly excess deaths in dozens of nations.

My suspicion is that the excess death record will tell a tale that contradicts the official narrative of COVID shots “saving us from COVID.”

Reference

