In this substack by Nic Hulscher, a finding by Dr. James Thorpe et al. reveals a statistical sleight-of-hand by the authors of a study which is borderline criminal (borderline fraud). Only courts and juries get to make a final determination of whether fraud occurred, but what happened back in April 2021 does not look very good at all.

When the 127 total, completed pregnancies where the expecting mother had been jabbed with COVID shots in the first two trimesters get re-analyzed, then pregnancy loss by Week 20 — aka miscarriage or “spontaneous abortion” — was the rule rather than the exception, making up 104 out of those 127 completed pregnancies (82%):

And here is the data table from the original study reporting the 104 miscarriages (“spontaneous abortions” prior to Week 20):

And here is where they admit that 700 (85%) of all 827 completed pregnancies were actually in expecting mothers who had been jabbed in the third trimester — so that they would not have even had the ability to create a pregnancy loss by Week 20 (second trimester):

It was awfully fishy in the top 4 lines of that last paragraph above — when the authors claimed that the rate of miscarriage (i.e., “spontaneous abortion” by Week 20) was only 12.6% — because the age of expecting mothers indicated that you would have expected something in the high-teens for a miscarriage rate (~18% or 19%).

The authors made it look like COVID shots protect you from miscarrying, but with 82% of early-jabbed pregnancies resulting in miscarriage, then nothing could be further from the truth. This type of mischaracterization of risk, if intentional or deliberate, could be considered as fraud in the legal sense (if harm can be shown).

Reference

[COVID shots during pregnancy report is borderline fraud (must be settled in a court case)] — New England Journal of Medicine. https://www.nejm.org/doi/10.1056/NEJMoa2104983