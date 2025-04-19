As reported by Dr. Nass, President Trump has come out with a statement on COVID and he names names in it and verbally rakes people over the coals for what they did to us under COVID. Here is a good part:

[click image to enlarge]

The highlight at bottom refers to the thousands of deaths which resulted from a decision made by Gov. Cuomo. Here is a screenshot of that decision that Pres. Trump is referring to above:

But 13 days before making that decision to put COVID patients into Nursing Homes and Long-Term Care Facilities, there was this published report — aka the “At All Costs report of March 12” report — which warned that COVID patients had to be kept out of Long-Term Care Facilities “at all costs”:

The “At All Costs'“ report of March 12

The evidence suggests that Gov. Cuomo is to be suspected of “medical-malfeasance-leading-to-loss-of-life,” or MMLTLOL, for short.

Reference

[The “At All Costs” report of March 12] — Garnier-Crussard A, Forestier E, Gilbert T, Krolak-Salmon P. Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic: What Are the Risks for Older Patients? J Am Geriatr Soc. 2020 May;68(5):939-940. doi: 10.1111/jgs.16407. Epub 2020 Mar 12. PMID: 32162679; PMCID: PMC7228326. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7228326/