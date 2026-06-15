When living, people have got to establish priorities. It is how we know what to choose to do with our time. If you are on the phone and you notice that, in the backyard pool, your child is drowning, then it will become a priority for you to respond to that situation, rather than to remain focused on anything else. Priorities make us human.

But you can get your priorities mixed-up, choosing to chase after lesser-important things while allowing more-important things to die, or to wither away. It can be hard to discover where your priorities should be, because people can be tricked by emotions and by momentary desires, rather than “ruthlessly” relying on logic and foresight.

A junkie values chasing that “high” — but just because it is a priority for them does not mean that it is best for them. As said above, our priorities can be wrong. Some people may place a high priority on ending world hunger, because it would be really good if we could do such a thing. But what if solving it meant that we lost our rights?

In the scenario above, the choice point at left will indicate which choice is preferred. The top choice leaves people free to develop families and personal character, building virtue by making personally-chosen decisions with what to do with their lives. The bottom choice has a dictator making those decisions for you.

This prevents you from making personal choices, and from developing virtues. In other words, the loss of freedom makes you (and everyone else) unhappy. To weigh the choice correctly (to weigh any choice correctly), we can use Aristotle’s Preference Logic:

Here is what it looks like in long form:

The choice, while originally murky, actually becomes pretty straightforward when evaluated in a correct manner — rather than when merely going by “your feelings.” Because too much is lost when rights are lost, then sacrificing them is not on the table — even for something as noble as ending world hunger.

Assuming that it takes $100 a person to reduce hunger by 36%:

And assuming that, to get hunger reduced by 100% requires about 90 times as much as it did to reduce it by 36% (due to diminishing returns) — and also assuming 900 million are underfed — then that means you could “cure hunger” for $8.1 trillion a year. World GDP is just over $200 trillion, but that is when we are mostly free.

After putting everyone into labor camps to end hunger, world GDP might drop by over 90%, to ~$20 trillion. From that $20 trillion, $8.1 trillion goes to feed the hungry, and $11.9 trillion goes toward the totalitarian police state which would be required in order to keep the whole world enslaved (for the purpose of feeding the hungry).

Notice how, because a police state is so expensive to maintain, there is no longer enough money to feed the workers in the labor camps! Saving the poorest 20% of humanity (at least momentarily saving them) required sacrificing the other 80% of humanity.

Interestingly, total food production is already high enough to feed the world:

But that is if everyone, everywhere, eats 2,100 kilocalories per day, and there is no food waste. Making them all eat the exact same would also require a totalitarian police state — resulting, once again, in the world being unhappy. It is not that helping others is bad or wrong, it is that there is a right way and a wrong way to help others.

It is amazing that Aristotle knew all about this more than 2,000 years ago.