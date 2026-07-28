A good example of productivity gain from innovation is the profit (net income) growth of Henry Ford in 1915 — after he had implemented his generous (above industry average) worker pay raise which brought the minimum earner up to $5 of pay, for each day of work:

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Even paying “above-average” wages, Ford could see profits grow by more than 20% a year. An open question is whether firms heavily invested in A.I. have been able to see their profits grow by at least 20% in a year. If A.I. is as fruitful as Ford’s assembly-line method of production, then you’d expect a large minority of firms to see A.I. benefit:

Restating the highlighted part, over 99% of firms investing in A.I. do not see significant return on investment, where “significant” means a 20% boost — the amount of boost that Henry Ford was capable of creating over 100 years ago. Ninety-seven percent of firms could not even reach a profitability increase of 10% or more.

The Hill even reported a 95% failure rate with A.I. investments:

The evidence suggests that A.I. is over-hyped, because capitalists from more than 100 years ago could do better in terms of increasing profits than A.I. can do today.

Reference

[even with generous wages Ford could grow profits by 20% a year] — https://www.nber.org/system/files/working_papers/w2101/w2101.pdf

[99% of firms investing in A.I. do not get big (20%) gains in profit] — https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbes-research/2025/10/08/ai-roi-measurement-challenges-forbes-survey-2025/

[95% of A.I. projects up to late 2025 had failed to produce net benefit] — https://thehill.com/policy/technology/5460663-generative-ai-zero-returns-businesses-mit-report/