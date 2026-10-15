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Ted
Oct 16

Fraud is endemic to commerce, Deep; always has been.

This doesn't mean I approve of it or dismiss it as trivial or inconsequential. On the contrary, people like you that point it out and advocate for accountability, are what remind me that mankind does have a "better nature," however vestigial it may be in a majority of the population.

Thanks for being a ray of hope.

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