In the 19th chapter of the Book of Acts, Paul is in Ephesus and he argues against creating silver shrines for the goddess, Diana. A silversmith, Demetrius, is taken aback by this, because a lot of his personal revenue came from selling those shrines. They created a posse to ambush Paul in a theater, but the planned attack didn’t occur.

At the last minute, the townclerk spoke to the mob and talked them out of the ambush of Paul, arguing that people should be dealt with more fairly than that, under a rule of law. What Demetrius was attempting to do, in selling silver shrines of the goddess, Diana, is to profit off of a lie. It turns out that, even now, people still try to do that.

When you hear that mRNA shots are still recommended for people, even though the claim that they are “safe and effective” is a lie, or when you hear Rep. Brandon Gill grill the SNAP (food stamps) expert over whether tax dollars should be paying for “sugary soda” — then you realize that big corporations are still trying to get profit from lies.

The makers of Crisco successfully profited off of the nutritional lie that hydrogenated vegetable oils were safer than animal fats for over half of a century before their lie was uncovered. The tobacco companies also kept the public in the dark for several decades, laughing all of the way to the bank. Here’s a presser from 1963:

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Data linking smoking to lung cancer had already been published before this article told doctors not to tell patients that they can get lung cancer from smoking. Solid research on it came from the first Cancer Prevention Study (CPS-I), which ran from 1959-1972 — and had a damning interim report in 1966:

A minimum (95% lower bound) effect of 9.5x on lung cancer death is not something that doctors should be willfully ignoring, but the American Medical Association did not admit of the link for years afterwards. This allowed tobacco firms to profiteer from a lie. The evidence suggests that big firms capture media and science to profit from lies.