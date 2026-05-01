When trying to feed a bunch of people, you will have to be able to coordinate activities so that the bridge from productive ventures to dinner table is solid. Two things that make sure that that bridge remains solid are property rights and price discovery. Property rights allow persons to benefit from the use and disposal of owned things.

Price discovery allows persons to find out where their efforts are best spent.

A rule of law is needed to enforce property rights, a free market allows price discovery. In Communism, people are not allowed to “own” property, and prices are often set by a board of experts who believe that they can stipulate the millions and millions of prices which exist inside of a modern economy.

Look what happened in the US and Europe after they adopted these 2 crucial things:

Before property rights were enforced by the rule of law and free markets allowed for price discovery, not much growth occurred in the population of the 27 nations of the European Union, or in North America. Before modernization, Sweden lost over 3 in every 100 people (over 30 per 1,000) each year, necessitating birth rates that high:

Death rates came down once the economic freedom/opportunity expanded:

And both death rates and birth rates fell even more over time:

It is property rights and price discovery (from rule of law and free markets) which allowed for that. Going forward, if people do not remember where wealth comes from (i.e., from rule of law and free markets), then it could get harder to feed a bunch of people again, people may even start dying as fast as they are born (again).

Reference

[Our World in Data page] — https://ourworldindata.org/population-growth