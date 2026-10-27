When public health officials are meeting their obligations and responsibilities to the public, then it shows up in life expectancy numbers. If public health officials are negligent or even worse — if they are captured by pharmaceutical interests — then people die prematurely, and we fail to reach our potential.

By 2020, U.S. life expectancy was “supposed to be” 79.5 years of expected life:

But when you look at the official record of U.S. life expectancy for 2021, then it reveals gross negligence, or perhaps even malfeasance (working with drug firms, against the public), on the part of the public health officials in America:

By 2023, things had improved, but the USA was still underperforming:

The evidence suggests that many of the public health officials from 2021— at least those making managerial decisions — should be investigated for a gross negligence and/or active malfeasance. Allowing them to remain in their positions, after such a debacle, would require a measure of irresponsibility on our part.