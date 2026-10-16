Health officials never gave official warning regarding risk of pulmonary embolism after the experimental modRNA COVID shots, but proper medicine involves informed consent. This post is to assist in bringing about the situation where a majority of patients achieve enough information where it can be said that they had informed consent.

Here is a “printout”which can be brought into your doctor’s office for discussion:

[click to enlarge]

Notice how these reports of pulmonary embolism to VAERS from domestic (non-foreign) adults peaked with the pandemic flu vaccine of 2009, with a grand total of 11 reports of pulmonary embolism from the millions who took that flu vaccine. Divided into total adult population that year, that amounts to 0.05 reports per million US adults.

In 2021, the first full year of COVID shots, there were 3,757 reports of pulmonary embolism to VAERS from domestic (non-foreign) adults, almost 342x that of 2009. Divided into total adult population that year, that amounts to 14.87 reports of pulmonary embolism per million U.S. adults.

The evidence suggests that pulmonary embolism was over 300x more prevalent after COVID shots than after all vaccines in all U.S. adults going back to 2000 — a strong Safety Signal which should have triggered a public service announcement at the time (as well as triggering deeper investigation).

Notably, studies purporting to show no effect only went out to 42 days (6 weeks post-dose), but proper surveillance for this disorder requires watching time windows at least 90 days wide (and up to 180 days wide). If it takes ~70 days to form the embolism, studies going out 42 days are erroneous.

Reference

[results page] — https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?TABLE=ON&GROUP1=VACY&SYMPTOMS=Pulmonary+embolism+%2810037377%29&STATE=NOTFR&WhichAge=range&LOWAGE=18&HIGHAGE=&VAX_YEAR_LOW=2000&VAX_YEAR_HIGH=2021

[U.S. adults from 2000 forward] — U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Population Level - Nonveterans, 18 Years and over [LNU00049601], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/LNU00049601

[U.S. adults from 2000 forward] — U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Population Level - Total Veterans, 18 Years and over [LNU00049526], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/LNU00049526

[peak risk of pulmonary embolism occurs 70 days after exposure to spike protein] — https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S259013622400144X

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