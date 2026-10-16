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Markker
Oct 16

I should imagine this figure 300x is only the 1% reported to VAERS. I personally know of 3 who got clots, one a PE, and now deceased, none reported to UK Yellow Card which, I am assuming should have been passed onto the US VAERS system. I wonder how every foreign AE is checked to be in VAERS?

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