The number of words in the Code of Federal Regulation is not the final test of the regulatory burden which is holding back the economic growth of the U.S. economy, but it is a rough indicator. A little more rough, but very easy to acquire digitally, is the count of characters (letters) inside of the Index for the Code of Federal Regulations:

2019

As can be easily seen at bottom left, the number of characters required in the Index for the Code of Federal Regulations in 2019 was 4,914,528 letters. There is a rumor that the New York Times has an average of 4.9 characters (letters) per word. Using that as a standard, the words in the 2019 CFR Index would be 1,002,965 words.

That is one million words, just for an index of the federal rules and regulations.

2025

In 2025, the Index of the Code of Federal Regulations requires 5,146,367 characters (letters). Using the same “New York Times” standard of an average of 4.9 letters per word, that amounts to 1,050,279 words — 47,314 more words than back in 2019. The evidence suggests that deregulation has not happened, regulatory burden is still high.

Because the affordability of living standards is under serious threat, the regulatory burden — as measured by total words in the body of federal law (the Code of Federal Regulation) — should be dramatically reduced, by at least one third or more. One way to do this is to start from scratch and re-include only needed rules, as was done in 1950.

Reference

[Index for Code of Federal Regulations] — https://www.govinfo.gov/collection/cfr-index?path=/GPO/CFR%20Index%20and%20Finding%20Aids