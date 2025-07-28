Steve Kirsch recently reported that billionaire Michael Bloomberg cannot perform basic math — given how Bloomberg blames HHS Secretary Kennedy for the 2025 measles numbers in the USA (“Kennedy helped bring a pox on the country”). This post is in response to Steve’s, and it is a matching quiz with 5 parts to match in a chart:

Numbers along the bottom must be replaced with names of nations or world regions. You get to use the internet in order to answer, and here are your five answer choices, in alphabetical order:

African Region

Canada

European Region

Mexico

USA

You have to assign all answers to get 100% on this quiz, but you’ll get automatic extra credit brownie points if you get USA into the right spot. To help with studying for this quiz, the resources which were utilized to build the chart above are provided, and you will have one week from today to post the answer in the comments section below.

A follow-up on this will be have more information in it, and hopefully that is after some people will provide their quiz answers in the comments below.

Reference

[measles cases by June 2025] — https://www.paho.org/en/news/3-7-2025-measles-cases-rise-americas-2025

[populations by region] — https://www.worldometers.info/world-population/population-by-region/

[populations by nation] — https://www.worldometers.info/world-population/population-by-country/