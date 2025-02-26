In this prior post, it was shown that in a Moderna lot with 111,600 total doses in it (Lot #: 032H20A), there were 45 fatal adverse event reports (AERs) in the VAERS database. It worked out to a reporting rate for fatality of 403 fatal AERs per million doses distributed. But VAERS does not capture and record every background event.

To estimate the harm from the shots in this hot lot, three different rates of VAERS capture of background events were used. The three capture rates come from a systematic review of spontaneous reporting systems, where the 25th, 50th, and 75th percentile capture rates were 2%, 6%, and 18% of background events.

With 45 fatal AERs from 111,600 doses, here is the estimated fatality per million doses:

When it is assumed that just 2% of events make it into the VAERS database, you get a background rate of just over 20,000 deaths for each million doses. As the assumed rate of capture rises up to 18% of events, this reduces to just over 2,000 deaths for each million doses. But we’d really like numbers per person fully-dosed.

On the 13 Apr 2021 expiration date of this Moderna hot lot (032H20A), 38.85% of people had had one dose of the experimental COVID shots:

And on that same day, 25.6% had had two doses, completing the initial series:

You can work out the “effective number” of people fully dosed from the 111,600 doses in that Moderna hot lot — by dividing total doses distributed by one-half (each two doses becomes equivalent to one person, fully-dosed). The fatality rate per million full-doses then doubles:

And when put in terms of the average number of full-doses given in order to produce one extra fatality, here is how it looks:

Even at a high rate of assumed capture by the VAERS database (a capture of 18% of all events that occurred in the background), a fatality for every 225 persons fully-dosed is awful. When contrasted against the background death risk from COVID, the death risk from taking the experimental COVID shots from this lot was far higher.

These 111,600 shots produced “net death” (they killed people), even after assuming — for the sake of argument — a high protection against death caused by COVID.

Reference

[VAERS search page showing fatal AERs by specific lot numbers of Moderna] — https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?TABLE=ON&GROUP1=VMANLOT&VAX[]=COVID19&VAX[]=COVID19-2&VAXTYPES=COVID-19&VAXMAN=MODERNA&DIED=Yes

[ICAN page with a link to the 17Mb PDF file showing lot sizes] — https://icandecide.org/article/exclusive-moderna-lot-and-dose-data-release/

[25th, 50th, and 75th Percentile capture rates for spontaneous reporting systems] — Hazell L, Shakir SA. Under-reporting of adverse drug reactions : a systematic review. Drug Saf. 2006;29(5):385-96. doi: 10.2165/00002018-200629050-00003. PMID: 16689555. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/16689555/