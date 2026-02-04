As reported by OpenVAET, workers in the National Health Service (NHS) over in England have been calling in sick a lot more than usual. I retrieved one of the official reports on the trend in the rate of sick leave, although it does not include up-to-date data like OpenVAET included:

The black line is the overall NHS sick leave rate and note how it never goes above 5%. A published medical journal article reveals just what is shown at the left — that the rate of sick leave hovers between 4% and 5%, depending on the season:

Going back to the original report, Figure 3 shows the reasons for sick leave:

The top row is the largest share of sick leave: Mental Health. But the largest increase is in the 4th row: Infectious Diseases. It is questionable why 2022 would have such a big jump in infectious disease sick leave, given how uptake of COVID shots was very high among NHS staff — yet they still had a big surge in sick leave due to infections.

Figure 4 from the report (below) is modified a little bit, because I added some red markings to draw attention to what happened to support staff for ambulance operators:

Ambulances in England may have been engaging in “irregular” medical practices, including non-medical exposures such as exposure to high-dose electro-magnetic fields (EMF), or they may have merely been “hotbeds” for germs. Either one of those might explain how it was that the baseline rate from 2019 rose by more than 60% in 2022.

Only investigation could reveal why this group took so much more sick leave in 2022. Evidence that more directly points to an irregularity being involved in the sick leave rates is the very large jump in sick leave due to non-COVID in 2022 (dashed green line):

From 2021 to 2022, non-COVID sick leave increased by about 20% year-over-year — the steepest increase in sick leave in the non-COVID data set. The evidence suggests that — ever since most of the NHS workers were told to be injected with modRNA shots — something eerie, and possibly something malevolent, has been going on in England.

Workers are taking sick leave more than they ever had before.

October 2025

From NHS data on the rate of sick leave in October 2025, the evidence reveals that the rate had not returned to the pre-COVID rate range of 4% to 5% maximum, because the median sick leave rate (cell N5; yellow) was still up at 5.53%, meaning that half of all rates were even higher than 5.53%:

[click to enlarge]

Reference

[official report of sick leave rate of NHS in England] — https://www.nuffieldtrust.org.uk/resource/all-is-not-well-sickness-absence-in-the-nhs-in-england

[medical journal article on sick leave rate of NHS in England] — Blaaza M, Shemtob L, Asanati K, Majeed A. A healing challenge: examining NHS staff sickness absence rates. J R Soc Med. 2024 Feb;117(2):55-56. doi: 10.1177/01410768231223779. Epub 2024 Feb 12. PMID: 38345525; PMCID: PMC10949874. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10949874/

[NHS data on October 2025 sick leave rate] — https://digital.nhs.uk/data-and-information/publications/statistical/nhs-sickness-absence-rates