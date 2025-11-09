Ronald Reagan was one of the best presidents of modern times. Under his watch, the specter of stagflation was solved. On a percentage basis, his administration’s policies led to the highest job growth rate in all of modernity. From 1983 to 1989, the total number of Americans filing income taxes grew by an average of 2.6% per year.

But Reagan, like Trump now, was fighting the Deep State, and was unable to turn the ship-of-state around to decisively sail us most of the way toward the island of Capitalism (where the proverbial rivers flow with milk and honey). If you divide all wages reported to the IRS by the number of returns reporting wages, you get this:

1969

The average or reported wages in 1969 was $7,382. Let’s flash-forward to 1999:

The average or reported wages in 1999 was $37,940 — 5x what is was 30 years prior. But this crude change does not take into account inflation, and that means that it does not truly tell us about the rise in the real purchasing power of wages over time. When decades of average wages are put into constant 2015 dollars, the real wages show up:

NOTE: The 5x wage growth from 1969-1999 was only 0.4% APR in real terms.

From 1949 to 1969, real wages grew as they always do under a system of free enterprise. When operating in relatively-free markets, then the purchasing power of wages doubles every 30 years or so, so that, at the end of a 30-year career, your wages buy twice as much stuff. If you began able to buy one house, you end with a second home.

But that is only when the markets are free.

If government intervenes into the economy, like it did heavily under LBJ’s Great Society — and all administrations after LBJ’s — then you get wage stagnation. Using the real wage of the decade prior as a baseline, and computing the 10-year growth rate on an annualized basis, here are the number of years required for wage power to double:

Evidence suggests that the government needs to shrink and get out of the economy. Americans should not have to wait for 75 years in order for their wage power to double. That’s 75 years in the work force before you have twice the affordable living standard as you had when you began. Prior wage purchasing power used to double in about 30 years.

Reference

[reported wages divided by the number of tax filers reporting those wages] — https://www.irs.gov/statistics/soi-tax-stats-individual-time-series-statistical-tables

[price levels across the years] — U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers: All Items in U.S. City Average [CPIAUCNS], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/CPIAUCNS

1969 Price level

1999 Price level