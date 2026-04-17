Some of the income that we get is earned in a market, and some of the income is transferred to us by the government. If you subtract the government transfers from the total income, then you arrive at the income that was earned in the market. When the USA was more free than we are today, market income could grow quickly:

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The graph above is a generic index built by taking total income, subtracting government transfers, adjusting for inflation, and then adjusting for the number of Americans of working age (16+). You can see the effect of the capitalism brought to us by JFK at left, and the other big jump was brought to us by the Reagan administration.

But after Reagan, politicians allowed the USA to drift away from capitalism, creating more and more federal regulation each year, more government spending, more inflation, more “public-private partnerships” and anything else that is contrary to free enterprise. It used to be possible to have an average growth of real income of 4% to 5%:

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It was during Reagan in 1985 (41 years ago) that we last hit 4% average growth in real, per capita, market income. The evidence suggests that we have got to return to the economic freedom of the past, back when the federal government was small and unobtrusive. Elite technocrats will push-back against the return to freedom, but we must keep fighting.

Reference

U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, Disposable Personal Income [DSPI], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/DSPI

U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, Personal Current Transfer Receipts [PCTR], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/PCTR

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers: All Items in U.S. City Average [CPIAUCSL], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/CPIAUCSL

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Population Level [CNP16OV], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/CNP16OV