In this prior post, it was revealed that — after reanalyzing FDA methods — then, for the majority of young adult males who had already had COVID by the time Moderna got approved by FDA, it was already expected that there would be net-negative effects (net harm to those persons). Moderna, on balance, harmed them.

But then Nic Hulscher broke out this story regarding heart events in young teens (age 12-16) in Israel — as obtained by FOIA requests — though that data involved the Pfizer shot instead of Moderna. Here is the key finding of that report:

At one cardiovascular event per 939 vaccinated young teens, that works out to 1,065 per million — 4 times larger than the estimate used in the original reanalysis of FDA data. The 1,065 cardiovascular events per million vaccinated young teens involves more than just myocarditis/pericarditis, which was the case for FDA and its reanalysis.

Even so, I went back and reworked the reanalysis of FDA, but using this “things are 4x worse than first believed” estimate obtained by FOIA requests. Here, again, is the “money shot” from the published reanalysis, showing risk for young adult males who had already been exposed to COVID before they got the Moderna mRNA-1273 shot:

Notice how it presumes that the cases of caused myocarditis/pericarditis will be 268 for each million young adult males injected, revealing that, even at a 100% attack rate over 5 months (everyone alive “catches COVID” over the next 5 months), Moderna shots end up putting 2.1 persons into the hospital for each one kept out of the hospital.

But if you change out that “268” with the “1,065” from the FOIA requested data in Israel (for young teens), things get much worse:

The formula in cell D10 shows up at top, and it references values in other cells of the sheet. Here is how it’d look if you wrote it down:

\(Hospitalization Risk Ratio = \frac{1065+7.5}{16.8} = 63.7\)

The more-reasonable estimate of the yearly COVID attack rate of 25% comes from carefully-analyzed seroprevalence data for the first 12 months of COVID:

With 2 billion people on Earth having COVID by February 2021, that works out to a 25% yearly attack rate. Applying the data from young teens to the process used for young adult males, when hospitalizations caused by Moderna are presented side-by-side with hospitalizations prevented, no one in their right mind would give kids shots:

When the infection fatality rate for COVID is estimated for those under age 20, it is tiny:

And when utilized along with the reasonable estimate of a 25% yearly attack rate, you discover that people under age 20 were more likely to be struck by lightning than to die of COVID:

If it is more likely that you’ll be struck by lightning than die of COVID, then even a tiny amount of harm or danger from the shots should preclude any government approval of those shots in the young. The evidence suggests that COVID shots should not have ever been given any kind of a general recommendation, at least for kids.

Reference

[re-analysis of Moderna for young males with prior COVID revealed net harm] — https://www.mdpi.com/2076-393X/14/2/165

[seroprevalence data on COVID indicate a 25% yearly attack rate] — Ioannidis JPA. Reconciling estimates of global spread and infection fatality rates of COVID-19: An overview of systematic evaluations. Eur J Clin Invest. 2021 May;51(5):e13554. doi: 10.1111/eci.13554. Epub 2021 Apr 9. PMID: 33768536; PMCID: PMC8250317.

[infection fatality in those under age 20 was only 3 deaths per million infections] — Pezzullo AM, Axfors C, Contopoulos-Ioannidis DG, Apostolatos A, Ioannidis JPA. Age-stratified infection fatality rate of COVID-19 in the non-elderly population. Environ Res. 2023 Jan 1;216(Pt 3):114655. doi: 10.1016/j.envres.2022.114655. Epub 2022 Oct 28. PMID: 36341800; PMCID: PMC9613797.