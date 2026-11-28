In this prior report, a slide deck which had been presented to the CDC regarding the safety surveillance of COVID shots was covered. But one slide was not covered, because it needed a follow-up analysis:

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In this slide, the daily incidence of stroke among the elderly after the Pfizer booster is shown in the scale at left. Due to the same number of people being following on the right side as well as the left side, the daily incidence rate becomes possible in the scale at right. You can compute an Incidence Rate Ratio if the numbers match like that:

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Key: IRR = incidence rate ratio; LN_IRR = natural log of that ratio; SE_LN_IRR = standard error of the natural log of that ratio; 95% Zcrit = critical Z affording you with 95% confidence; MOE = margin of error of a confidence interval of the natural log of the ratio; LN_IRR_025 = 95% lower bound on the natural log of the ratio; LN_IRR_975 = 95% upper bound on the natural log of the ratio

Taking the 28 days from Day 0 to Day 27, 209 strokes occurred (cell G17). That is a risk interval which is one week longer than the one used by the presenter. The comparator interval then becomes the 28 days from Day 29 to Day 56, with 169 strokes (cell I17). Day 28 is ignored in this analysis, so that the risk windows remained equal.

The selected cell, F21, shows the Incidence Rate Ratio (IRR) — a 24% increase in strokes.

The reason it is possible to compute it is because the denominators are the same each time (known to be true because of the twin scales in the first image). With equal denominators, you can merely divide the number of events by each other to get the ratio. After that, you can find the standard error of the ratio with just events, also.

After that, you can compute a 95% confidence interval around the IRR, and the orange cell (G32) reveals that the incidence rate of strokes in the first 28 days was significantly higher than that of the final 28 days. The evidence suggests that the 57 days of recorded strokes reveal that Pfizer booster shots increased stroke risk.

Reference

[Klein presentation to ACIP] — https://transparency.hhs.gov/doc/9fb3d110cf6a