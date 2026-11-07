In this prior post, it was discovered that, since 2020, cancer has increased by 16% in low-income countries. Here is a color-code of the countries when classified by their income levels:

While the recent excess cancer is highest among the low-income countries, some excess in cancer has been found at all income levels. Beginning with the smallest increase in cancer after 2020, here is the age-specific cancer incidence in high-income countries (HIC):

High-Income Countries

While cancer had been coming down in all age groups in the high-income countries, COVID (and most-likely the COVID shots) changed that.

Upper-Middle Income Countries

The situation in upper-middle income countries is even worse, as those from age 15-49 have the highest recorded cancer incidence now.

Lower-Middle Income Countries

The situation in lower-middle income countries is even worse, as all ages above 15 have the highest-ever cancer incidence rates.

Low-Income Countries

The situation in lower-middle income countries is even worse, and the incidence in those of age 15-49 is increasing so fast that it has gone “exponential.” The evidence suggests that an environmental insult after 2020 — most likely the COVID shots — caused a steep increase in cancer incidence.

Reference

[income classification of countries] — https://blogs.worldbank.org/en/opendata/world-bank-country-classifications-by-income-level-for-2024-2025

[Chart 5 of 58 at the bottom of the page: Cancer Incidence Rate by Age Group] — https://ourworldindata.org/cancer