Dr. Sherri Tenpenny (“Dr. T”) had interviewed Michael J. Schwartz (who wrote Fauci’s Fiction and Vaccine Fiction books) and Mr. Schwartz brought out how he followed 19,000 people for a year (at minute 8 of the video) and found only 4 COVID hospitalizations. This works out to a yearly rate of 21 COVID hospitalizations per 100,000.

But Dr. Peter McCullough recently reported the flu hospitalization rate from last season was 127.1 flu hospitalizations per 100,000 — over 6x the 2020 COVID hospitalization rate. Here is the image he had grabbed showing this:

And here is that same image with the COVID hospitalization rate from the first year of COVID hospitalizations (from the 19,000 people that Michael Schwartz followed) superimposed as an orange line:

The evidence suggests that COVID was not any worse than the seasonal flu, which retroactively de-legitimizes just about every single official health policy enacted during COVID. In blunt words, COVID was almost entirely a scam-demic (a government ruse).

Reference

[yearly flu hospitalization rates go from 10 to 130 hospitalizations per 100,000] — https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/74/wr/mm7434a1.htm