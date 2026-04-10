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Ted
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Does 5G rollout even matter, Deep?

As always, you piqued my curiosity:

"Smartphones, for example, went from nowhere in 2007 to everywhere in 2019 because of low cost Chinese manufacturing and worldwide demand."

Source: https://datatrekresearch.com/90-years-of-tech-adoption-rates/?v=0b3b97fa6688

"Active POTS Lines: Dropped from 122 million in 2010 to 36 million in 2021"

Source: https://mixnetworks.com/the-ultimate-list-of-pots-line-statistics/

I wonder what accelerant function could have resulted from the forcing to 4G and transition from flip-phones with extendable antennae, to the internal-antenna, micro-pc "brick" style of telephone we see everywhere today.

I don't know if I get any advantage from it, EMF-wise, but I finally had to replace my old "burner" phone, so that I could be accessible to company staff while on the move. Bought a Kyocera DuraXP equip, which is a waterproof, shockproof flip phone used by construction companies and anyone else who wants a radiotelephone that you can drive over with your pickup tire and still make calls.

Edit to add:

Are you going to enable payments? I can only justify a few paid subscriptions, and I wanted to express my appreciation for the fact that you've provided great content without a paywall on any of it. I just tried to upgrade my sub, but all that's on offer is a pledge for the future.

I have you and one other at the top of my list, but you are priority because of your generosity. Not that my measly few bucks would make a difference, but my limited funds will first go toward the substacks that don't paywall.

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