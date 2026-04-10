NOTE: A previous post on this topic is here.

Both 5G, along with cell tower density, have been increasing the amount of electromagnetic radiation that our brains get exposed to — specifically the frontal lobe behind the forehead, and the temporal lobe on the side, by the ear. On top of this environmental insult, our bodies have been exposed to modified RNA COVID shots.

But cancer death rates should never quadruple inside of a single decade and, if they ever do quadruple inside of a single decade, then it is incumbent upon health officials to explain in interviews with the media, to provide an explanation for the rise. If 5G and cell tower density cannot be ruled out as the cause, then a moratorium is in order.

Also, if modified RNA injections cannot be ruled out as a cause, we should stop them.

Here are the data for those of older adults:

Age 60-64

Age 65-69

Age 70-74

Age 75-79

NOTE: The ICD-10 code for death from cancer in the frontal lobe of the brain is C71.1, and the code for death from cancer in the temporal lobe of the brain is C71.2. Here is a screenshot showing how to choose them both from CDC’s multiple cause of death (MCD) search engine (Neoplasms > Malignant Neoplasms > C69-C72 > C71 > C71.1):

Reference

[age- and cause-specific death rates] — https://wonder.cdc.gov/mcd.html