Recent Quadrupling of Brain Cancer Death Rate
Post #1573
NOTE: A previous post on this topic is here.
Both 5G, along with cell tower density, have been increasing the amount of electromagnetic radiation that our brains get exposed to — specifically the frontal lobe behind the forehead, and the temporal lobe on the side, by the ear. On top of this environmental insult, our bodies have been exposed to modified RNA COVID shots.
But cancer death rates should never quadruple inside of a single decade and, if they ever do quadruple inside of a single decade, then it is incumbent upon health officials to explain in interviews with the media, to provide an explanation for the rise. If 5G and cell tower density cannot be ruled out as the cause, then a moratorium is in order.
Also, if modified RNA injections cannot be ruled out as a cause, we should stop them.
Here are the data for those of older adults:
Age 60-64
Age 65-69
Age 70-74
Age 75-79
NOTE: The ICD-10 code for death from cancer in the frontal lobe of the brain is C71.1, and the code for death from cancer in the temporal lobe of the brain is C71.2. Here is a screenshot showing how to choose them both from CDC’s multiple cause of death (MCD) search engine (Neoplasms > Malignant Neoplasms > C69-C72 > C71 > C71.1):
Reference
[age- and cause-specific death rates] — https://wonder.cdc.gov/mcd.html
Does 5G rollout even matter, Deep?
As always, you piqued my curiosity:
"Smartphones, for example, went from nowhere in 2007 to everywhere in 2019 because of low cost Chinese manufacturing and worldwide demand."
Source: https://datatrekresearch.com/90-years-of-tech-adoption-rates/?v=0b3b97fa6688
"Active POTS Lines: Dropped from 122 million in 2010 to 36 million in 2021"
Source: https://mixnetworks.com/the-ultimate-list-of-pots-line-statistics/
I wonder what accelerant function could have resulted from the forcing to 4G and transition from flip-phones with extendable antennae, to the internal-antenna, micro-pc "brick" style of telephone we see everywhere today.
I don't know if I get any advantage from it, EMF-wise, but I finally had to replace my old "burner" phone, so that I could be accessible to company staff while on the move. Bought a Kyocera DuraXP equip, which is a waterproof, shockproof flip phone used by construction companies and anyone else who wants a radiotelephone that you can drive over with your pickup tire and still make calls.
Edit to add:
Are you going to enable payments? I can only justify a few paid subscriptions, and I wanted to express my appreciation for the fact that you've provided great content without a paywall on any of it. I just tried to upgrade my sub, but all that's on offer is a pledge for the future.
I have you and one other at the top of my list, but you are priority because of your generosity. Not that my measly few bucks would make a difference, but my limited funds will first go toward the substacks that don't paywall.