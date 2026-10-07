People, in general, should not go around destroying human societies, because that is evil. By extension, you might initially think that publishing a cookbook, or a “recipe” about how you can go about and totally destroy a human society is, also, evil. But back up a minute: If the “recipe” becomes widely known, then people know how to fight it.

The science of Game Theory studies human interactions under a conflict of interests, so that we can understand how human societies are able to function, able to rise, and able to decline. When a “good recipe” is found, researchers call it an Evolutionarily Stable Strategy — where, even when others attempt to invade, those others go extinct.

Original researchers thought humans face zero-sum interactions, as modelled by the Prisoner’s Dilemma (two criminals caught, separately grilled, trying to get one of them to sell-out the other one, in return for a light jail sentence). Further research revealed that humans face a positive-sum interaction, like in the Stag Hunt game:

NOTE: The “T” is for temptation, and is the payoff you get when you break a contract with someone else, successfully conning them out of money (bottom-left payoff of “r”). “S” is the sucker’s payoff, or what you get when you are the victim of a broken contract, as when someone conned you out of money (top-right payoff of “-r”).

One person is represented by the two choices at left, C = cooperate and D = defect. In this payoff matrix for human interaction, when “the other guy” (top row) cooperates along with you — such as promises to deliver the goods that you both cut a deal on — then you both benefit. You get what you wanted, he gets what he wanted (payoff = 1).

Here is the payoff matrix with notes added:

At top left is the situation when there is voluntary trade to mutual benefit, otherwise known as “unregulated capitalism” or “free market capitalism.” When capitalism reigns, people are entirely-free to make productive contracts with one another. Sometimes a contract goes sour, though. At top right, you got conned by the other guy.

Someone took your money and agreed to deliver the goods, but then they skipped town. This leaves you with a payoff of “-r” (some value below zero which is some fraction of what you would have had if both parties kept their end of the bargain). The value of “r” can make, or break, a society — and the elite globalist “bad guys” know this.

When officials in Minnesota allowed for organized fraud to have a certain measure of returns which were a certain fraction of the benefit you get from making an honest living, then it appears that those Minnesota officials were attempting to destroy society (at least in Minnesota). To destroy a human society, then you only have to increase r to ~0.7:

NOTE: Curves to the right allowed for longer time-scales so that agents interacting were able to discover better ways of interacting for personal gain.

After r exceeds 0.6 — i.e., benefit from living a life of fraud is over 60% as lucrative as making an honest living (as it was for fraudulent Somali Day Care “operators”) — then the cooperation in human society goes extinct (0% cooperation), and then the only way left forward is to choose to enter into a civil war against other groups of people.

It is either that, or to be eaten alive.

This was the apparent strategy of officials in Minnesota, California, New York, and elsewhere — where it was allowed for a fraudulent lifestyle to become over 60% as lucrative as a lifestyle made by making an honest living. Keeping r down to 0.3 or below allows for a fully-cooperative society (~100% cooperation) which gets better-off over time.

Now that we know how to destroy a human society (with payoffs), we can fight against it, developing a legal system where cut-throat behavior does not payoff at least 60% as well as making an honest living — like it did in Minnesota. It can be allowed, on average, to payoff 20% as well as making an honest living, but not 60% as well as an honest living.

To repeat the point, the solution is to adopt a legal system capable of keeping the average payoff of crime below 50% of the average payoff of making an honest living (and preferably below 30%, like at 20% or less, where society thrives the most).

At 20%, only the 2%-to-3% of human beings who cannot help but to continue to try to cheat their neighbors (even after they have been discovered and punished!) will be cheating — everyone else will be cooperating. The solution, as is so often the case, is to return to a capitalistic meritocracy where your reputation follows you.

Reference

[model for human interaction] — https://upcommons.upc.edu/server/api/core/bitstreams/d5db955a-406d-4dad-9b92-fcd4f034b8e8/content