For the final dozen years prior to the 1968 rollout of a measles vaccine in England, the “natural” case fatality rate of measles was really low:

From an average of 409,600 cases per year —and 82 average deaths per year — you get 5,036 measles cases per measles death. That’s over twice as safe as flu. Here is how the University of Oxford understands the measles issue (over twice as safe as flu):

That comports with the raw data for the last dozen years prior to measles vaccine (i.e., for the “natural” lethality of measles in modern-era human beings), but various other outfits — such as the University of Chicago — are putting out claims that measles kills up to 3 persons in each 1,000 cases (over 3 times more deadly than flu):

We’re currently in a situation where the public is beginning to distrust their own public health officials, and it is this kind of “fast-and-loose” opinion-making which appears to be not medical fact, but instead largely made-up by the same people benefiting from vaccine sales. Only in the Third World do three in 1,000 die.

By taking what is true of the Third World, and insinuating that it is true of the world at large, the U of Chicago does a great disservice to humanity, and it does not help with the erosion of trust in public health departments who have at least appeared to act as shills for Big Pharma lately.

Reference

[last dozen years of measles fatality in England prior to the rollout of the measles vaccine in 1968] — https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/measles-deaths-by-age-group-from-1980-to-2013-ons-data/measles-notifications-and-deaths-in-england-and-wales-1940-to-2013

[modern era measles fatality rate] — https://vaccineknowledge.ox.ac.uk/measles#Key-disease-facts

[rate of measles fatality in Third World (but deceptively presented as if it was true of the whole world)] — https://www.uchicagomedicine.org/forefront/pediatrics-articles/measles-is-still-a-very-dangerous-disease