NOTE: The prior post on this topic is here.

The 2026 midterm election stands out when compared to past midterms. In past midterms, the general election immediately prior did not tell you a lot about how the midterm Senate-race vote shares would turn out, but in 2026, the 2024 results did:

Approximately 90% of the variation in U.S. Senate vote shares by state in the 2026 midterms can be predicted, merely by knowing the general election vote shares achieved by Trump in 2024. The historic evidence suggests that the results of midterms should not track so closely to the prior results.

The disparity of 2026 from prior midterms suggests that an algorithm may have been utilized in order to come up with the Senate vote shares for Republicans in 2026 — utilizing a fixed proportion of the 2024 Trump vote share.

Reference

[prior results of elections] — https://uselectionatlas.org/RESULTS/