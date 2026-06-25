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Deep’s Newsletter

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TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
9h

You cannot fix gullible—it has to fix itself. Pain and failure are the best teachers, but no one wants to be their student. The problem with these injections, however, is that you cannot learn from your mistakes if you are dead. If only they would have listened to Fauci:

"The best vaccination is to get infected yourself." —Anthony Fauci

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:jamie;'s avatar
:jamie;
2h

What is ‘covid’?

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