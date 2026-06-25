After following myocarditis cases for at least 90 days, researchers note that 1% end up dying. But COVID shots can cause myocarditis, so it is important to get perspective regarding how dangerous COVID is versus how dangerous myocarditis is. Here are the expected deaths for a million cases of either myocarditis (top) or COVID:

[click to enlarge]

In a prior report, it was shown how a minimum of 2 cases of myocarditis are caused for each COVID hospitalization prevented by Moderna but, as the graph above shows, for those under age 30, myocarditis is at least 500x more deadly than COVID is. The evidence suggests that shots were causing something 500x more lethal than COVID.

Injections should not cause diseases that are 500x more lethal than the original disease you were trying to fight.

Reference

[for those of age 20-29, the infection fatality rate is 20 deaths per million infections] — Pezzullo AM, Axfors C, Contopoulos-Ioannidis DG, Apostolatos A, Ioannidis JPA. Age-stratified infection fatality rate of COVID-19 in the non-elderly population. Environ Res. 2023 Jan 1;216(Pt 3):114655. doi: 10.1016/j.envres.2022.114655. Epub 2022 Oct 28. PMID: 36341800; PMCID: PMC9613797. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9613797/