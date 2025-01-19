By August of 2024, there were 672.61 million COVID shots which had gone out:

But for those shots which had gone out by 31 July 2024, there were 3,196 adverse event reports to VAERS for Acute Kidney Injury:

NOTE: A clerical error was made in one report, citing the year as “2011”

That makes for a reporting rate of 4.75 reports of Acute Kidney Injury per million doses. To find out if that is high, you can compare it to what is seen after flu shots. After flu shots in 2017, there were a grand total of 4 reports of Acute Kidney Injury:

While most shots are given in October of the season which includes the following year (most 2017 shots came in in October of 2017, but were from the 2017-2018 flu season), in order to be conservative, we can use the smaller number of flu shots which had been given out in the flu season prior:

By measuring the 4 adverse event reports against a smaller number of flu shot doses than was actual, it overestimates the danger somewhat when you form a reporting rate per million doses. But overestimating the danger from flu shots makes the comparison to COVID shots that much more strong and convincing.

After dividing the 4 adverse event reports into the 145.9 million doses given, then the Acute Kidney Injury reporting rate for flu shots works out to 0.03 reports per million doses — which makes COVID shots 158 times more dangerous than flu shots for this particular outcome.

However, Acute Kidney Injury is a serious adverse event, and if COVID shots are 150 times more likely to lead to those events, then COVID shots should be stopped on this basis, alone.

Reference

[total COVID shots] — https://ourworldindata.org/covid-vaccinations

[adverse event reports] — https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/index.php

[total flu shots] — https://www.cdc.gov/flu/hcp/vaccine-supply/vaccine-supply-historical.html