The Gateway Pundit — in a report that begins with “‘It didn’t happen!’ The odds of Democrats winning 29 of 30 … ” — reported on the following X post from “Truth is Freedom” which appeared to show a robust statistical test indicating fraud in the 2026 Midterm senate races:

The robust test is called the beta-binomial test, where there is allowance for variation in the values of the key parameter, p: the “true” proportion of states that swing back in the midterms when compared to the immediate presidential election before. By allowing for variation rather than setting “p” to a fixed proportion, the test is robust.

I obtained updated numbers on the margin shifts in those states where the senate seats were contested in the 2026 midterms. In 30 of 31 of them, Republicans lost some vote-share (experienced a negative shift in margins) from 2024:

Assuming that “Truth is Freedom” exercised due diligence when compiling past margin shifts of past midterms going back to 1994, then the robust test indicates that there were approximately 2 chances in 10,000 that the 2026 midterms were “legitimate” and not, instead, merely the result of widescale election fraud:

[click to enlarge]

These results above are reproducible with approximately ~15 minutes of work, because all of the formulas used for the test show up in the image. Cell O9 is selected, and its formula shows up at top. The formulas show for values in row 11 and 12. The formula for cell O14 (probability of legitimacy) is the sum of values in row 11 and 12.

The formula for the unused regular binomial test (cell O16) is the following:

\(=1-BINOM.DIST(29,31,0.68605,1)\)

This last (unused) test finds all of the probability for all values up to 29 out of 31 states “shifting back” — using a probability of 68.605% of losing vote-shares in the midterms. Subtracting the probability of “29 or below” from the total probability of 1 reveals the residual probability of “30 or above” out of 31 contested races.

But the assumption that the probability of losing vote-shares in midterms is going to remain at a constant value of 68.6% is unwarranted.

With a beta-binomial, that probability is allowed to move around and to take on other values — in order to incorporate the actual variation that we experience in the world. By allowing this probability to vary around its central estimate, the beta-binomial is more robust. The evidence suggests that the midterms were “stolen.”

Reference

[midterm senate races compared to 2024] — https://www.callthemap.com/results/races?office=Senate