NOTE: A prior post related to this topic is here.

Back in the 1800s, the federal government was spending a proper amount of money on healthcare (an amount allowed by the U.S. Constitution):

Less than 0.1% of GDP was spent by the federal government on healthcare, which is appropriate because there is no allowance for federal government spending on healthcare in the U.S. Constitution. Thomas Jefferson even made fun of the idea. But then a corrupt merger of state and corporate power ballooned the spending:

Because of a lack of freedom in U.S. healthcare, the spending is going through the roof. According to Toby Rogers it is plausible that dark money groups are intentionally creating sickness in order to extract profit, something Rogers has referred to as “biological colonialism.”

We had our first revolution after being told that all tea must be purchased through a single, government-connected firm, East India. While the price on tea from this government-created monopoly was lower than that paid for tea smuggled in from other countries, people of America revolted at having to buy from a government-chosen firm.

History revisionists claim we revolted from the tax on the tea, not the monopoly.

Americans have always known that government-chosen monopolies are not good for the country, but in the field of healthcare, we have been operating like socialists/fascists — allowing the government more and more intervention and collusion. The spectacle of COVID brought this corrupt merger out into the open, but we have still not fixed it.

Let’s resolve to fix it, by restoring the original U.S. Constitution and severely limiting the reach of the federal government into economic sectors. There is no “good” reason why we spend more than twice the share of our GDP on healthcare than countries in southern Europe (Spain, Portugal, Italy) do.

Reference

https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/public-health-expenditure-share-gdp