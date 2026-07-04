On this 250th Birthday of the USA, let’s come together to pass a resolution: No more technocratic socialism, like we had in 2021. The rise of technocratic socialism in the USA is visible by looking at the trend of nondefense spending by the federal government:

For the 180 years from 1789 to 1969, nondefense federal spending remained below 10% of GDP, but then the social contract broke down, and technocratic socialists began to take over America, like when technocratic socialists from the Trilateral Commission were awarded the top 19 positions in the Carter Administration of 1976-1980.

With technocratic socialists in the top 19 slots of U.S. government, then you should expect terrible outcomes — and terrible outcomes did come from the Carter Administration, most visually in the Great Inflation, which the Reagan Administration then had to solve. Carter, like Mamdani, advised energy rationing for the public.

Compared to 1929, the federal government spends 49x more per person now:

All Persons (men, women, children)

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Back in 1929, using constant 2025 dollars, the federal government spent $450 per person. But by 2025, again in constant 2025 dollars, it had risen to $22,000 per person. Regarding employable adult (age 16+) civilians, the federal government spends 5x more per civilian, compared to what it was spending back in 1948:

Adult (16+) Civilians

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Back in 1948, using constant 2025 dollars, the federal government spent $5,400 per civilian. But by 2025, again in constant 2025 dollars, it had risen to $27,000 per civilian. Put in terms of median income, the federal government used to spend an average of 40% of median income on persons (or families):

Federal Spending versus Median Income

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Note how in 2021, the amount that the federal government spent per family (or per person) approached the amount of median income in the country. Such a situation is something that technocratic socialists want to create for America: a central government which is handing out so much cash that it actually equals median income.

It used to be that median income was 2.6x what the federal government was spending:

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But look what the technocratic socialists did to us in 2021:

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They managed to remove nearly all of the excess income that median earners were getting — above-and-beyond the “per-family” government spending of that year. On this 250th Birthday, let’s resolve to reverse the process and to never let 2021 happen to us again, but to instead have median income so high that it dwarfs federal spending.

To get there, we have to return to the free market policies of the past.

Having the federal government making less decisions can also spare human lives, considering how Ed Dowd estimates that the COVID shots prematurely ended the life of hundreds of thousands of Americans (more than the total lost in the 10 years fighting the Vietnam War):

Reference

[Nondefense spending is out of control] — https://www.downsizinggovernment.org/century-federal-spending-1925-2025

FRED [ https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series ] series that are involved in charts above:

Population, Thousands, Not Seasonally Adjusted (B230RC0A052NBEA)

Federal Government Current Expenditures, Billions of Dollars, Not Seasonally Adjusted (AFEXPND)

Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers: All Items in U.S. City Average (CPIAUCNS)

Population Level, Thousands of Persons, Not Seasonally Adjusted (CNP16OV)

Median Family Income in the United States (MEFAINUSA646N)

Total Family Households (TTLFHH)