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Back in 1951, respiratory infection death rates were relatively high:

1951

Using a “very rough metric” of an all-cause death rate of 900 yearly deaths per 100,000, then Spain’s respiratory deaths were ~17% of all deaths, and the United Kingdom’s were ~10% of all deaths. But, before the big expansion of vaccine schedules had ample time to work across the world, respiratory death rates had already come way down:

1994

Instead of having a respiratory death rate of 152.8 in Spain, it had fallen to just 10.1 — a drop of 94%. The United Kingdom only cut its rate by half, but the United Kingdom has a reputation of being a society where there is a rampant and unaddressed deficiency of vitamin D — whereas people in Spain get enough sun to make vitamin D.

Italy, another country where people get a lot of sun, also saw its rate drop by 92% before the massive expansion of the vaccine schedule. At a “very rough metric” of 900 yearly deaths per 100,000, not even 1% of deaths in Italy were from respiratory infection. Respiratory infection deaths had become, in large part, a “non-issue.”

For the most part, rates continued dropping to 2019:

2019

But then everybody started taking COVID shots, and the respiratory infection death rates rose back up:

2022

By 2023, for those reporting, rates dropped somewhat:

2023

Here are the rates from 2019 and 2023:

Australia: 7.3 in 2019 and 12.1 in 2023 (a 66% increase)

Canada: 7.5 in 2019 and 13.6 in 2023 (an 81% increase)

France: 7.7 in 2019 and 13.1 in 2023 (a 70% increase)

Italy: 6.5 in 2019 and 12.9 in 2023 (a 98% increase)

Japan: 15.4 in 2019 and 16.8 in 2023 (a 9% increase)

Netherlands: 7.5 in 2019 and 16.0 in 2023 (a 113% increase)

Spain: 7.6 in 2019 and 12.6 in 2023 (a 66% increase)

Sweden: 6.9 in 2019 and 12.5 in 2023 (an 81% increase)

Switzerland: 5.8 in 2019 and 9.7 in 2023 (a 67% increase)

United Kingdom: 17.7 in 2019 and 22.9 in 2023 (a 26% increase)

The evidence suggests that, to get less respiratory deaths, we should take less COVID shots — because the introduction of COVID shots has led to a very large surge in respiratory death rates, even a doubling of respiratory death rates in both Italy and the Netherlands.

2024

For those reporting in 2024, here are the comparisons to 2019

Australia: 7.3 in 2019 and 11.3 in 2024 (a 55% increase)

Canada: 7.5 in 2019 and 11.8 in 2024 (a 57% increase)

United Kingdom: 17.7 in 2019 and 19.1 in 2024 (an 8% increase)

Reference

[respiratory infection death rates] — https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/respiratory-infection-death-rate-who-mdb?country=USA~FRA~AUS~GBR~CAN~DNK~ITA~JPN~NLD~ESP~SWE~CHE

[half of the UK has insufficient vitamin D of <20 ng/mL (<50 nmol/L)] — Dunlop E, Pham NM, Van Hoang D, Mazahery H, Neo B, Shrapnel J, Kalmpourtzidou A, Chai KEK, Ng L, Black LJ. A systematic review and meta-analysis of circulating 25-hydroxyvitamin D concentration and vitamin D status worldwide. J Public Health (Oxf). 2025 Dec 1;47(4):e520-e529. doi: 10.1093/pubmed/fdaf080. PMID: 40652566; PMCID: PMC12670000. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12670000/

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