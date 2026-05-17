Researchers sometimes wonder about why there is a seasonal surge in respiratory infections and morbidity and mortality. Some of them might think that it has to do with humidity, some of them might think that it has to do with temperature. Some of them might think that it has to do with recycled indoor air, or what-have-you.

But let’s not ignore that elephant over there, standing in the same room as we are.

The elephant in the room, which many researchers and conventional medicine specialists ignore, is vitamin D — the vitamin that we normally get from sun exposure. When researchers shot live flu virus up people’s noses and then checked them for fever, then 8 out of each 100 (8%) of those inoculated with flu got a fever:

But notice how only 0.8% of people (only 8 in 1,000) get fever after being inoculated with live flu virus in the summer. That is a 10-fold reduction in the share of all people who are susceptible to symptomatic flu. What makes summers special is that people have been able to go outside and get sunshine — so that their vitamin D level is higher.

Here is the Cates Plot showing 100 persons who got live flu shot up their noses:

Eight of them caught a fever, but when vitamin D levels are higher (i.e., in summer), here is the Cates Plot:

Of 100 persons inoculated with live flu virus, just one got symptoms. But if it is possible to make it so that only 1 out of every 100 people exposed to live flu virus gets sick, then you would think that medical doctors would shout from the rooftops about how it is that respiratory infection is something which we can almost totally prevent.

But doctors and researchers have notoriously remained relatively silent on the topic. A recent metanalysis shows that you can prevent flu with vitamin D:

But the doses used in these studies — e.g., often from 500 IU to 2,800 IU per day —were almost always lower than optimal. Check out what happens when you give “perpetually-sick” kids an average daily dose of ~8,000 IU of vitamin D:

The evidence suggests that the medical profession “has some explaining to do” regarding how crucial vitamin D is to respiratory infection, and why they have not been forthcoming with the information about it. Are they keeping quiet on the vitamin D connection to respiratory infections in order to sell more flu shots?

Why stay silent on something that explains ~half of all outcomes regarding a disease?

If it was discovered that half of all car accidents were due to something like drinking and driving, then wouldn’t it be weird if doctors remained silent about it? If it was discovered that half of all arthritis cases were due to exposure to a chemical, then wouldn’t it be weird if doctors remained silent? Yet, with vitamin D, they remain quiet.

Reference

[live flu virus shot into the noses of over 800 persons] — Shadrin AS, Marinich IG, Taros LY. Experimental and epidemiological estimation of seasonal and climato-geographical features of non-specific resistance of the organism to influenza. J Hyg Epidemiol Microbiol Immunol. 1977;21(2):155-61. PMID: 562369. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/562369/

[Cates Plots] — https://www.nntonline.net/visualrx/cates_plot/

[meta-analysis of the effect of sub-optimal vitamin D doses on the flu] — https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/nutrition/articles/10.3389/fnut.2021.799709/full

Further reading:

[bolus doses of vitamin D are bad for you, and researchers should stop using them] — Mazess RB, Bischoff-Ferrari HA, Dawson-Hughes B. Vitamin D: Bolus Is Bogus-A Narrative Review. JBMR Plus. 2021 Oct 30;5(12):e10567. doi: 10.1002/jbm4.10567. PMID: 34950828; PMCID: PMC8674779.

[moderate doses of vitamin D cut children’s infection risk by more than half] — Wang L, Yu Y, Liu K, Yu X, Li Y. The role of vitamin D in the prevention and treatment of acute respiratory infections in pediatric populations: a systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials. BMC Pediatr. 2025 Dec 12;25(1):985. doi: 10.1186/s12887-025-06361-6. PMID: 41387808; PMCID: PMC12699866.

[40 ng/mL of serum vitamin D prevented people from dying of COVID] — Sheng CC, Su SY, Liang Y, Cheng HC, Huang HY, Chiu HH. Association between vitamin D and COVID-19 infection and mortality in Taiwanese patients. J Chin Med Assoc. 2025 Nov 1;88(11):887-893. doi: 10.1097/JCMA.0000000000001294. Epub 2025 Sep 12. PMID: 40937665; PMCID: PMC12718724.