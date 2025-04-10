Respiratory disease stories are coming at us from all sides — or at least it feels that way. The media’s ability to make us “feel surrounded” is astonishing. Back in the days of COVID, they got us all frightened with a disease that only killed 73 people in the UK, after following 65,000 COVID patients over time, to watch what happens to them.

Whenever you have a count of people with bad outcomes (died), and people with good outcomes (recovered), then you can find a “probability of probabilities” which explains how reality must be — given what you saw. It is called a beta distribution and it incorporates “hits” and “misses” proportionally. Here it is using UK death data:

The two parameters show up at top left, and from them, the beta distribution allows you to see the range of possibilities regarding the background rate of events in the world. If you see 73 deaths along with 64,947 recoveries — as is reported in UK Tech. Briefing No. 5 — then your infection fatality rate (IFR) will be under that curve.

The vertical line at right is an upper bound of plausibility, and the chances are 999 out of 1,000 that the true IFR of wild-type (Wuhan-1) COVID lies below that spot. This range of estimates which can explain the deaths seen in the UK is “flu-like” — but the media was still able to hype-up COVID and make us scared.

A “new scare” is supposedly measles, given how several hundred cases have been found in or near Texas. But using a subtle modification of the beta distribution method above, we can show what to expect from 1962 data in England & Wales. Here is the IFR of pre-vaccine measles, using 22,538 infections with zero deaths from them:

Once again, the [99.9]th percentile IFR is depicted with a vertical line, but this time, it is only at 0.0149% — showing up in blue lettering in the left panel. To model zero deaths, I set a parameter called “alpha” to 0.1, while using three weeks of the measles cases found in England & Wales up to the week ending on 24 Nov 1962.

Measles deaths were observed for an additional two weeks to account for lag time. None occurred. But that doesn’t mean that the IFR is zero for measles. As the beta distribution shows, there is some positive probability for non-zero IFR — even looking at a data set with no deaths in it. Flu IFR is between 0.05-0.10%.

This means that measles is “safer than” flu. Speaking of flu, Alex Berenson reported that flu shots recently increased the susceptibility to flu infections. Flu deaths have been stable for half of a century now:

But when you correct for the changing size and age structure of the population, the flu death rate has been actually coming down for half of a century:

An important finding is that flu shots cannot take the credit for the drop in flu mortality which shows up above, because flu shots did not really begin to take off until the 1990s — after most of the improvement had already been accomplished:

Only 12 million flu shots went out in 1980/81, and it wasn’t until after the flu season ending in 1989 that flu shot uptake started to rise. Here is the history of flu shots (markings added at left):

But when COVID became “a thing” the health officials no longer needed to rely on positive tests for flu in order to sell products for the medical giants — and the average test positivity rate on flu tests was zero:

With COVID no longer on the front pages, flu positivity has come back, with peaks that reach 15-20% positivity in the Southern Hemisphere, and 25-30% positivity in the Northern Hemisphere — much like before COVID.

Reference

[COVID deaths by Day 28 from COVID infections followed to 19 Jan 2021] — Page 3. Epidemiological findings. UK Technical Briefing #5. https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/investigation-of-novel-sars-cov-2-variant-variant-of-concern-20201201

[89% of total COVID deaths occur by Day 28, using the 95% upper bounds of both the mean and the SD of a lognormal distribution] — Linton NM, Kobayashi T, Yang Y, et al. Incubation Period and Other Epidemiological Characteristics of 2019 Novel Coronavirus Infections with Right Truncation: A Statistical Analysis of Publicly Available Case Data. Journal of Clinical Medicine. 2020 Feb;9(2). DOI: 10.3390/jcm9020538. PMID: 32079150; PMCID: PMC7074197. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7074197/

[montly flu mortality over time] — Saloni Dattani and Fiona Spooner (2022) - “How many people die from the flu?” Published online at OurWorldinData.org. Retrieved from: 'https://ourworldindata.org/influenza-deaths' [Online Resource]

[flu shot uptake rates] — https://www.cdc.gov/flu/hcp/vaccine-supply/vaccine-supply-historical.html?CDC_AAref_Val=https://www.cdc.gov/flu/prevent/vaccine-supply-historical.htm

[flu shot history] — https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/history-disease-outbreaks-vaccine-timeline/flu

[flu test positivity] — https://ourworldindata.org/influenza

