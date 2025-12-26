A related report is found here.

An example of a “natural experiment” would be to count traffic deaths before a change in the speed limit, and then to count them again after the speed limit has changed in order to look for a change in the rate of traffic deaths. In 2020, a natural experiment was performed on humans with the abrupt rollout of 5G.

While typical cell phone use has been linked to brain cancer in the brain lobes most exposed to cell phones (frontal lobe and temporal lobe), it would be important to track changes in brain cancer after 5G, because 5G was rolled out without any safety testing. Here are the counts of deaths from brain cancers in the relevant lobes by age:

Age 35-39

Age 40-44

Age 45-49

Age 50-54

Age 55-59

Age 60-64

Age 65-69

Age 70-74

Age 75-79

Age 80-84

The evidence suggests that safety studies should have been required before rolling out 5G, because the sharp increases in lobe-specific brain cancers above must be caused by an environmental insult (genetic change cannot explain the sharp rise). In some of the age bands, the rate of lobe-specific cancer death doubled (5G should be pulled).

After sufficient safety testing, it may be possible to bring back 5G after pulling it — if the research reveals a safer way of exposure which prevents a doubling in brain cancer death rates. A rival explanation for the spike in brain cancer death would be the modified RNA COVID shots which began being given at the end of 2020.

Again, only safety testing with different levels of exposure to each factor will reveal what has caused these brain cancer death rates to double in 5 years.

Reference

[deaths and death rates by cause] — https://wonder.cdc.gov/mcd.html