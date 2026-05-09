As reported by a cat of questionable goodness, the pandemic profiteers are at it again with hantavirus. In one of the memes presented, there is a news headline stating that this hantavirus hoopla is a reason for people to begin to clamor to hold Moderna stock again. They want to artificially concoct a recipe to “Make Moderna Profitable Again.”

After losing over 90% of peak value, and for good reason, Moderna is trying to make a comeback. They are recently promoting an mRNA flu shot that supposedly made it so that, instead of almost 3% of flu-vaccinated people catching flu each year, just 2% would. Here is what that type of effect looks like in a Cates Plot:

All 100 people have to take the experimental mRNA flu shot in order for that single yellow smiley face to get a “benefit.” Actually, things are worse than that, because the absolute risk difference was not 1% as is shown above, it was 0.72% (reported as 2.8% vs. 2.0%), which means that 138 people must be exposed to experimental mRNA.

That’s because 20,350 injections supposedly prevented 146 infections:

\(\frac{20350}{146} = 138\)

But, by the time that you’ve shot this experimental mRNA into the arms of 138 people, you will have almost reached the average time when you would have caused a medically-attended adverse event which had been deemed to have been related to the mRNA dose that you were given:

With a 0.72% chance to avoid flu, but a 0.6% chance to be sending someone to the doctor for adverse events which had been deemed to have been related to the experimental mRNA shot that they were given, the “number needed to harm” (NNH) is too close to the “number needed to treat” (NNT). This harm:benefit ratio is very poor.

Compared to conventional flu shots with a 0.3% chance to send someone to the doctor, the relative benefit of switching over to experimental mRNA shots was under 30%, but the relative harm increased by 100% (0.6% vs. 0.3%). The evidence suggests that mRNA shots are not clearly better (superior) products than prior shots.

Only if you ignore the expected doubling in harm from these new shots — harm beyond what the prior shots caused — does it appear that they are superior.

Reference

[Moderna flu shot trial] — https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0264410X25001446

[Cates Plots to visualize risk differences] — https://www.nntonline.net/visualrx/examples/