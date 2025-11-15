NOTE: A prior report on this topic is here.

Mick West of MetaBunk does not believe in chemtrails, and has gone after Dane Wigington of GeoEngineeringWatch like a hound dog. But nevertheless, some good has come out of all of Mick West’s efforts to analyze things. While he might be secretly employed by a three-letter agency to promote official narratives, he looked at 2020:

This time series on the accumulation of votes shows Biden (blue) gaining, and then abruptly losing, approximately 900,000 votes in Pennsylvania alone. Because there are 3,143 counties in the U.S., that means that the average county had cast 49,478 votes for either Biden or Trump (in total). It also means that that jump is worth 18 counties.

If you have a system meant to record votes as they come in, it “might” be off by a single county — if the sender or the receiver made a clerical error. But to be off of the mark by “18 counties worth” of votes is an irregularity that is so unexpected and so large that it can affect the final results of an election.

Here is an image that is slightly zoomed in more (which can be clicked on to enlarge]:

[click to enlarge]

Another signal of election fraud is when the winner continues to have increases late in the election. The time stamps are in Zulu Time, which is 5 hours ahead of New York (and therefore, of Pennsylvania). The first vote batch count logged is therefore logged at 7:59 PM on Election Day. Look up after the “s” in Trump Vote[s].

That time-stamp right after the “s” in Trump Vote[s] at bottom is 19.5 hours after the first batch count came in. Twelve hours ahead of 7:59 PM would be 7:59 AM the next morning, and this was 7.5 hours after that (~3:29 PM the following day). Biden’s votes are rising very much faster than Trump’s in this late stage, which suggests fraud.

If a desired winner is still behind after 20 hours of counting votes, then this “winner” continues to receive votes at a high rate — even at very late stages of counting — until he catches up with the person who is supposed to lose the election.

Machine Error Rates

Another statistical anomaly — besides the abrupt shift of “18 counties worth” of votes; and the “Biden-only” surge after 20 hours of counting — is the error rate of voting machines. If the machine throws an error, then the ballot is set aside for manual “adjudication” (where a pollster “decides” how he or she will count the vote).

According to the Federal Election Commission, such failures are supposed to be limited to one failure for every 500,000 ballots that are “may have been” fed through the machine:

The reason to state above that ballots “may have been” fed through the machine is that the error rate above might correspond to Direct Record Electronic voting, where you interact with the screen instead of inserting paper, and a paper ballot spits out. Although a second type of error rate allows for 2% of the paper ballots to be in error:

Either way, the outcome in Antrim County, Michigan was revealed to be irregular:

According to auditors, the machines ended up spitting back 2 out of every 3 ballots:

Evidence suggests that election fraud occurred in 2020, and that it occurred on a scale large enough to influence the outcome of the election.

