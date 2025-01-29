While RFK Jr is being grilled by elected corporate shills for the drug industry, he made the point that current spending is very high and results are poor. I grabbed some of “the receipts” which show his position to be the truth. For per capita spending, Americans spend over 3x more on health care than on food:

At over $32 per person per day, that is more than 3x more than what is spent on food per person. Why are we spending over $3 on health care for each dollar spent on food? It is also more than 6 times higher than the world average of health care spending. Here is the food expenditure per person:

And more than 20% of the federal government budget is spent on health care:

This government spending on health care is approximately two times the world average government spending on health care. The USA spends more than twice a share of its GDP on health care as the world average:

And what is worse, is that we do not get good outcomes from all of the spending that we have been making on health care, having the very worst outcome when considering the life-expectancy gains expected per dollar spent:

As you can see, no nation even comes close to the inefficiency of the USA when it comes to the health care sector. This cannot be explained by simple incompetence, so the only viable explanation for it is corporate capture — the collusion of big business with the federal government, in order to force US citizens into paying more and more.

RFK Jr is there in order to fix that.

Further reading:

Visit https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/life-expectancy-vs-health-expenditure to view the graph above, and scroll down the page to view many other similar pages