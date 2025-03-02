A serious adverse event report is one that results in a new hospitalization, an extension of a current hospitalization, a permanent disability, life-threatening illness, or a death. Those are the only 5 ways that you can legitimately characterize an adverse event as “serious.”

But if serious adverse events (serious AERs) cause at least a hospitalization, then the reporting rate for them can get compared to the baseline risk of hospitalization due to acute respiratory infection, such as for flu. For kids under age 18, the yearly risk of flu hospitalization can be as low as 80 per million:

Kids under age 18

These bars represent observed flu hospitalizations per 100,000 kids, and the height of the shortest bar (2011/12 flu season) is 7.3 flu hospitalizations per 100,000 children. When put in terms of hospitalizations per million kids, that would be 73 per million.

Note how it is that no risk is higher than about 60 per 100,000 (600 flu hospitalizations per million) for kids.

Working Age (18-64)

Those of working age have even less risk of flu hospitalization than kids do, going down to about 5 per 100,000 (50 per million) and going up to about 35 per 100,000 (350 per million).

Elderly (65+)

While the risk of yearly flu hospitalization for elderly can be as low as about 50 per 100,000 (500 per million), it also can be much higher — up to 450 per 100,000 (4,500 per million).

If the yearly risk of being hospitalized for flu never gets higher than 350 per million for those of working age, then it would be alarming to discover that an injection, on its own, was creating more than 350 hospitalizations per million doses, just in the VAERS database alone. Especially alarming would be if that shot took two doses.

When Moderna Lot # 030 A 21 A is researched in the VAERS data base, the reporting rate for serious AERs is 490.5 per million doses, meaning that by the time that you took two doses — in order to become “fully-jabbed” — you reach 981 serious AERs per million persons fully-dosed. And that is just the number of reports.

That’s already over twice the baseline risk in age band 18-64 (using flu hospitalization risk, i.e., 350 yearly flu hospitalizations per million, as a benchmark), and we haven’t even corrected it for under-reporting into the VAERS system. Evidence suggests that non-elderly people taking shots from Moderna lot 030 A 21 A worsened their risk.

Because the risk from COVID in younger groups was not worse than for flu, the Moderna shots from this lot would have had a much higher chance to “put them into the hospital” than COVID would have.

Reference

[working-age flu hospital risk is no more than 350 per million] — Millman AJ, Reed C, Kirley PD, Aragon D, Meek J, Farley MM, Ryan P, Collins J, Lynfield R, Baumbach J, Zansky S, Bennett NM, Fowler B, Thomas A, Lindegren ML, Atkinson A, Finelli L, Chaves SS. Improving Accuracy of Influenza-Associated Hospitalization Rate Estimates. Emerg Infect Dis. 2015 Sep;21(9):1595-601. doi: 10.3201/eid2109.141665. PMID: 26292017; PMCID: PMC4550134. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4550134/

[risk with double-dose of Moderna lot 030 A 21 A is 981 serious AERs per million] — https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?TABLE=ON&GROUP1=VMANLOT&TSORT=down&VAX[]=COVID19&VAX[]=COVID19-2&VAXTYPES=COVID-19&VAXMAN=MODERNA&SERIOUS=ON

[ICAN page with a link to the 17Mb PDF file showing lot sizes] — https://icandecide.org/article/exclusive-moderna-lot-and-dose-data-release/