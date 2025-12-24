Critics and detractors sometimes complain that you cannot derive meaningful evidence from spontaneous reporting systems such as the VAERS database because it is merely observational data. But distinguished professor Gordon Guyatt — credited for coining the term “Evidence-based Medicine” — may beg to differ:

When the risk ratio surpasses a threshold of 5, even if starting off at a very low certainty of evidence, you might rate up the certainty of evidence two levels (up to moderate certainty of evidence). When a notorious Moderna lot is researched for reports of fatality within 180 days of the shot, you get this result:

Besides the 120 reports of fatality above, careful searching reveals 3 more reports from this lot, bringing the total to 123 reports of death. However, this lot only had 1,043,700 doses in it, so the reporting rate for 180-day fatality is 117.8 deaths per million doses. But check out the 180-day fatality reports for 5 seasons of flu shots:

The term “OBD_180 (18+)” means “onset by Day 180 post-dose, in adults only.” Note how there were 542.7 million flu shot doses involved (cell H21), and 88 reports of death. October of 2018 (cell K11) was the worst month — with 10 deaths reported. But recalling that rate ratios over 5 in observation studies add certainty, look at this:

According to observational data, this notorious Moderna lot was over 650x more dangerous than flu shots!

Reference

[GRADE system for rating certainty of evidence] — https://www.bmj.com/content/389/bmj-2024-081903

[risk ratios over 5 in observational studies allow for rating up certainty by two levels] — https://www.bmj.com/content/389/bmj-2024-083864

[VAERS search result] — https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?TABLE=ON&GROUP1=ONS&VAX[]=COVID19&VAX[]=COVID19-2&VAXTYPES=COVID-19&VAXMAN=MODERNA&VAXLOT=039K20A&DIED=Yes&V2OCHECKED=ON&V2OLOW=0&V2OHIGH=180