Over at the RealCDC substack, John Beaudoin unveiled the scary trend and anomalies of death by acute kidney injury, or AKI, medically coded as N17 deaths. I ran corroborative analysis on the numbers using a modified Hampel Anomaly Identifier. First, check out the death rates from acute kidney injury:

Visually, it is easy to tell that “something went wrong” in 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023 — although data for the years of 2024 and 2025 are only provisional and should therefore be currently discounted. I will leave them off in the robust analysis for anomalies:

The red line indicates the limit of the common causes of variation in acute kidney death rates. Any value sitting beyond the red line is interpreted as being due to a special cause — something entirely absent in prior years. A simple example of a special cause entirely absent in prior years would be, say, a blown nuclear reactor.

After Chernobyl blew, anomalies in cancers arose, especially thyroid cancer. But no official has been able to explain why the anomalous acute kidney death. This analysis, using a method that is robust, should be enough to persuade officials to look into it. John Beaudoin has been the primary trailblazer on this, and my analysis supports his.