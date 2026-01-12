The prior report on this topic is here.

Conventional recommendations on saturated fats have been to limit them to less than 10% of calories, but the reductionistic thinking behind such recommendations ignores the “food matrix” found when whole foods are combin, with some nutrients giving you protection against other nutrients, completely washing out the bad with the good.

To make a prognosis from blood lipids, it is best to use a lipid ratio — such as total cholesterol-to-HDL — rather than using any single measure, such as LDL levels:

These ratios are “better cardiovascular risk reduction predictors.” There is mixed evidence as to whether the key structural proteins of the lipoproteins — ApoB and apo A-1 — give you an even better picture of future and present risk, though they are at least as good:

Because every blood lipid profile test already includes total cholesterol and LDL and HDL, then every test can be used in the best way: by focusing on ratios, even to the exclusion of single parameters. With a modified version of the DASH diet — where whole-fat dairy was added and some carbs got removed — total fat was 40%:

And saturated fat, just below, was 14% of calories. Let’s check the prognostic results:

Of the 3 diets — conventional DASH, high-fat DASH, and Control — the high-fat DASH diet worked best for your heart (using the best prognostic factor of TC/HDL ratio). The evidence suggests that carefully-balanced diets with 40% fat in them (even if they provide 14% of energy as saturated fat) can be very good for you.

