The New Food Guide Pyramid is an inversion of the old one. Here is the old one first:

[click to enlarge]

This pyramid has a wide base of breads, cereal, rice and pasta (starchy foods), and gets more narrow as you go up, with meats and fats being the smallest two sections in the entire pyramid. But this pyramid, like COVID countermeasures, was adopted without proper clinical trials proving that it would work well for most people, most of the time.

Because the new method of health governance is to let the science speak — rather than letting the industry lobbyists write the particular public policies which enrich them (grains = profits), even if the health of Americans is thrown under the bus — we now have a new pyramid based on human health instead of being based on insider profits:

Whole grains now occupy the tip of the inverted pyramid, and the base at top is for protein, fruits and veggies, and healthy fats — just like research shows is best. But some intellectuals who came-of-age during science scandals such as the Seven Countries Study of Ancel Keys may cry foul on the new pyramid, due to saturated fat.

This post is a rebuttal to the naysayers who came-of-age during that low-fat craze.

Saturated Fats in Soldiers and Sailors

Back in 1896. before much food modernization had taken place, soldiers and sailors ate half a pound of red meat per day:

The Scottish soldiers of Edinburgh got 8 ounces (half of a pound) of meat per day, and the British Navy sailors got 9 ounces of beef jerky (“salt meat”) — though sailors eating fresh meat only got 4.5 ounces per day, probably due to spoilage if any more than that much had been carried on the ships. Let’s check circulatory system death rates:

In 1895, those of age 55-65 had a death rate for diseases of the circulatory system of 4.81 per 1,000 — which is the same as 481 per 100,000. But how does that compare to the same age group from 1999, after much medical advance had allowed us to keep people alive for longer?:

At 538.6 per 100,000 for deaths due to diseases of the circulatory system, we lost ground — or slid backwards — in those 104 years. Even though medicine was better, health was not (though we got better for younger ages). This is because the food in the 1800s was more natural, had less sugar, and had healthier fats, including saturated fats.

Recent research involving the loading of saturated fats into young children reveals that nothing bad happened …

Saturated Fats in Young Children

Researchers loaded young children up with almost 17 grams of saturated fatty acids per day from 3 food sources:

Each 114 grams of beef has 7.8 grams of saturated fatty acids, and these young children got up to 180 grams of beef per week (60 grams, 3x/week). Each 237 mL (8 ounces) of whole milk has 4.63 grams of saturated fatty acids, and these young children got up to 2,100 mL of milk per week (up to 300 mL per day).

Each 100 grams of butter has 45.6 grams of saturated fatty acids, and these young children got up to 140 grams of butter per week (up to 20 grams a day). That represents almost 17 grams per day from just these 3 food sources alone — and for children who were so young that they would consume about half the calories of an adult male.

Did it hurt them?

The most robust blood lipid indicator of circulatory health is the total cholesterol-to-HDL ratio, as it is more robust of an indicator of risk than even your LDL levels are:

After being loaded up with almost 17 grams of saturated fatty acids per day, these young children had a better total cholesterol/HDL ratio than the control group did — indicating that they were not harmed by consuming so much saturated fat. The adult equivalent of what they consumed is roughly double the numbers they consumed.

At double the numbers, adult males may do perfectly fine consuming 34 grams (306 kcals) of saturated fat every day — assuming their overall diet is healthy. For many males, that is over 10% of daily caloric intake, but the evidence in kids shows that it could be quite healthy to consume that much saturated fat (improve TC/HDL ratio).

What can be said with a degree of certainty is that it was not “dangerous” to consume so much saturated fat, as long as the overall diet is healthy. The reason it can be said with a degree of certainty is because the best measure that we currently have on cardio risk — the TC/HDL ratio — actually improved after loading up on saturated fats.

If you listed all of the times in history when your most robust outcome indicator improved while things were actually getting worse, then you might find a few cases. If you compared them to the millions of times when that most robust indicator did not “lie” and things were not getting worse while it got better, then it’d be a million-to-one.

Because of how reliable it is, it is expected to “diametrically err” (i.e., to falsely improve during times of actual worsening) very seldomly — e.g., one time in a million. The evidence strongly suggests that saturated fats, if eaten as part of a balanced diet, are not going to kill you — and that the new pyramid is a total improvement.

