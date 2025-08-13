Amanda Bartolotta is going gangbusters over at World Net Daily, by revealing all of the shenanigans that have been keeping U.S. employment down while simultaneously importing foreign workers. She recently exposed what Amazon has been up to — preferentially hiring tens of thousands of foreign workers.

Like Alibaba of communist China, Amazon appears to have been “helped” into its position of dominance.

Amazon stock was flat for its first decade, and when I say flat, I mean flat:

Normally, that would be a death knell for a corporation, but Amazon is suspected of being financed covertly by outside interests — so that it did not need to perform well on the stock market, because the outside interests were not going to let it fail, no matter what. In December of 2009, Pres. Obama came out with an executive order.

The order, EO 13526, created a new budget gimmick, the special access program, where the federal government no longer had to reveal who it was giving money to — nor how much money it was giving — as long as the government felt like it really needed the secrecy in order to cover-up what it was truly financing:

This runs contrary to Article 1, Section 9 of the U.S. Constitution, which stated that the federal government was going to be forced to be upfront and transparent with what it is financing:

After Obama made it “legal” to hide federal finances at the end of December of 2009, Amazon stock — after being flat for over a decade — then took off, exponentially:

This issue, while speculative, should have been something that DOGE should have looked into, in order to discover if any covert federal financing of corporations, which may not necessarily share the best interests of the USA, had been done. The evidence, while only circumstantial, suggests that federal “dark money” propped up Amazon.

