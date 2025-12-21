NOTE: A prior report related to this one is here.

In a previous report, it was brought out that the USA gives 60% more vaccines to children than Denmark does. Given how these two nations, among all high-income nations, represent the “extremes” — it may be fruitful to compare the public longevity of each nation, using the age which 90% of people reach (survivorship age):

At approximately 1983 in this chart, the age which 90% of people achieve was equivalent in both nations (USA = 54.53 yrs; Denmark = 55.31 years), making it a logical baseline value. Because the first effects of vaccines on this measure of public longevity show up somewhere near the year 2000, we can check for divergence from there.

The public longevity begins to diverge between 1985 and 1986 — marked at the bottom-left. But this is before any of the childhood vaccines would have had a chance to improve this public longevity, one which is derived from the age distribution of all deaths, showing how far people made it in life.**

**While early deaths can have a negative effect on this measure of public longevity, only deaths which occur above the baseline age can improve this measure. To improve this measure, you have to die later than usual. In other words, newly-vaccinated infants would have to grow up and age beyond the age of ~55 to have a positive effect.

The divergence begins to widen right at the time when vaccines could have had a positive effect — when, after the its last big rise, the USA longevity curve flattens out in 1998, and the Denmark curve has a tiny peak in that same year. Going forward from there, you see nothing but low vaccination (Denmark) beating high vaccination (USA).

Evidence from this natural experiment reveals that very high vaccine exposure — as exemplified by the childhood vaccine schedule in the USA — does not work to improve the public longevity. After 1998 (the time of vaccine effect), the USA public longevity (the “90% achievable age”) became persistently stagnant at around 57 or 58 years.

In contrast, when relative few vaccinations are given to children, such as in Denmark, then public longevity persistently improves — even reaching 65 years by 2023. It appears that vaccines may have actually shortened public longevity by approximately 8.5 years (the difference, in 2023, of Denmark and the USA).

Reference

[the age which 90% of the people achieved, by year] — Alvarez & Vaupel (2023); Human Mortality Database (2025) – with major processing by Our World in Data. https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/survival-ages-across-the-population