Being on the email list of libertarian, Tom Woods, comes with a lot of perks and really helps you to stay up-to-speed regarding top threats to liberty. I just got wind from Tom that one of his acolytes came out with a chronological “book-of-memes” regarding the COVID fiasco which was foisted upon Americans and the world.

Here is an image that is suspected of being on the cover of this new book:

The author has one of the coolest names that you will ever hear in your life:

Lance van Romunde

That name reminds me of an old episode of Cheers which involved a man who was supposed to have a cool name, I remember it being something like “Lance Manion” — and I recall that one of the guys, possibly Woody, was jealous of that name. At any rate, it looks like the story of COVID will be able to be told with pictures now.

Because a picture is worth a thousand words, this new book might be a thousand times more powerful in getting across the message of how twisted and self-contradictory — and how opportunistically self-dealing — the military-medical establishment was with COVID. They pulled-off the greatest scam in history.

Reference

A link to the Amazon page for this book is here.