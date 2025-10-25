As reported by Michael Schellenberger over at Public News, if you believe the theory that carbon dioxide concentrations in the atmosphere create global warming (i.e., Greenhouse Gas Theory), then you must also see sea levels begin to rise at a faster rate than in the past. Here is the record of atmospheric carbon dioxide concentration:

As is easily seen, the rate of rise in carbon dioxide levels has, itself, been increasing since 1960 (exponential increase). While effects on “the weather” can take place in a matter of two or three hours, effects on “the climate” take more time to emerge: two or three decades.

Because there has been enough time now (1960 is more than two or three decades ago), an increase in the rate of rise in sea levels would be visible to the naked eye in an appropriate graph (one with a time window that is longer than a century). But if looking at sea levels over more than a century of time, no increase in the rate of rise is found:

The rate of rise after 2020 is still similar to the rate of rise 100 years ago — indicating that Greenhouse Gas Theory (carbon dioxide creates global warming) is a false account of how the world works. Because so many billions of dollars have been invested in the initiative of fighting carbon dioxide, much wealth has now been fruitlessly lost.

Reference

[carbon dioxide levels have not been rising evenly (a linear increase), but instead, exponentially] — https://www.weforum.org/stories/2021/03/met-office-atmospheric-co2-industrial-levels-environment-climate-change/

[sea levels have been rising evenly (a linear increase)] — https://tidesandcurrents.noaa.gov/sltrends/sltrends_station.shtml?id=8518750