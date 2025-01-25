Nic Hulscher recently reported on the Alberta COVID-19 Pandemic Data Review Task Force report. After browsing through it, I grabbed some screenshots to report on here.

Fundamental Lack of Transparency

The government officials behind the COVID response acted like they were guilty of something, because they would not open-up about the decisions that they made — decisions which affected the lives of the people.

Honesty

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta (CPSA) took actions which prevented doctors from being able to be honest with their patients, like their Code of Ethics requires of them.

Humility

The CPSA acted arrogantly in that it failed to acknowledge that sticking foreign chemicals into people’s bodies can sometimes, if not most times, cause harm. Sticking foreign chemicals into people’s bodies is something that should be a last resort and something only arrived at after scientific discovery and communication with patients.

Prudence

The CPSA used heavy-handed tactics in order to undermine the physicians’ ability to act prudently in the practice of medicine.

While the CPSA has an established standard regarding the Informed Consent of patients, it took actions contrary to its own standard — a violation of integrity.

Individual Sovereignty

The Canadian Medical Protection Agency affirms that people own their own bodies. As the owner of your body, you get to personally decide what goes into it.

Pfizer Phase 3 Trial Cardiac Safety Signal

People who took Pfizer shots instead of placebo ended up with 3.7 times as many adverse cardiac events, roughly indicating, even before the EUA was granted, that the COVID shots were not actually “safe and effective.”

Pfizer Post-Market Surveillance

Reports of deaths after Pfizer shots were coming in at a rate of more than 400 per month. If 10% of underlying events got reported, then that would mean that Pfizer shots were cause more than 4,000 deaths per month (more than 48,000 yearly).

Curious “disappearing data” on pregnancy outcomes

For some strange reason which no one has been able to explain, even 5 years after the fact, 88% of the outcomes of pregnancies went “missing.” Of the few remaining reports, most of them resulted in fetal/neonatal mortality.

Lipid Nanoparticle (LNP) Toxicity

The 2016 Moderna CEO remarked at how dangerous lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) are to human beings — especially if given in repeated doses. Three different pharmaceutical firms abandoned research on LNPs after discovering how toxic they are to the body.

Negative Vaccine Efficacy

By April of 2022, the supposed protective effects of COVID shots had disappeared from the hospital statistics, leading to the AHS Dashboard being taken down. By that time, for every hospital bed occupied by someone “unvaccinated” there were about four beds occupied by someone who had been “vaccinated.”

About four of each five hospital beds (~80% of them) were occupied by “vaccinated” patients.

Reliable Evidence of Harm

Because there is now “enough data” on the hazards of the COVID shots, a conclusion can be reached about them: they’re not “safe and effective” as previously advertised. Because this is so, at least 5 nations have discontinued COVID shots for children, where the benefit:harm ratio is so clearly lop-sided that it is now medically absurd.