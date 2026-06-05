Dr. Meryl Nass just released a video of the recent Senate hearing on whether experimental modRNA COVID shots increase the risk of cancer. In Minute 16:00, Senator Blumenthal distorts the truth regarding the evidence which, in contrast to his claim, actually does show a surge in cancer after the rollout of the experimental COVID shots:

Here is what he said:

“ Cancer data is very closely tracked in the United States, and the idea that a rollout of COVID-19 vaccines has precipitated a surge in cancer is simply not supported. “

That’s funny, because as I showed here, from 2020 to 2023, there was an 80% increase in the age-specific death rate for deaths from multiple cancers in the age group of 35 to 44. I’m sorry to have to be the one to bring this news, but cancer death rates should never increase by 80% in 3 years.

If any cancer death can be categorized as a “turbo cancer” death, then the one with cancer in multiple sites simultaneously definitely applies. The death rate from that type of cancer has risen by 80% in 3 years, coinciding with the rollout of the experimental modRNA COVID shots. That looks like “precipitation” to me.

Sen. Blumenthal should know better (or act better). U.S. senators should not continue to act like shills for Big Pharma but should, instead, be looking out for the safety and security of their constituents. Saying that is surge is not there when it is, is dishonest.