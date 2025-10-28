Disclaimer: In this short story, any similarities of characters or motives or historic events (depicted below) to real life experience, should be construed by the reader as being purely coincidental.

Sergey Goros and Virgil Bates started scheming about how they could effectively go after and harass and persecute and murder their ideological opponents. They thought long and hard. Then Sergey said to Virgil:

Sergey: I’ve got it, Virgil! We’ll come up with a system of Track-n-Trace!

Virgil: What do you mean, Sergey?

Sergey: If we can track our enemies and the people who criticize us, and trace where they have gone, who they spoke with, what they did, which particular grocery item they bought, etc., then we can target them from long-distance — without ever using spies to infiltrate their personal lives, because it is all done digitally.

Virgil: But you’ll need a digital ID for that plan of long-range harassment and long-distance assassinations, Sergey, and I happen to have the perfect set-up for that:

a new and scary virus.

Sergey: But how would a new and scary virus convince people that they have to agree for their movements to be tracked and traced?

Virgil: We’ll make them believe it a virus running rampant and leaving a trail of dead bodies in its wake. We’ll make them believe that early treatment of it is of no use, so that they have to wait at home and then just come into the hospital when it gets bad enough. Then we will use inside knowledge about physiology to reduce their survival.

Sergey: That is an excellent idea, Virgil. Why don’t you write an essay warning about the virus, and get it published in a major medical journal, even before 50 people outside of China have died from it.

Virgil: Great idea, Sergey. I’ll write that essay and publish it, pronto.

[time passes]

Sergey: It worked, Virgil! People are submitting to "mitigation measures” regarding the new and scary virus! The next step will be Digital ID, but I think we need even more false incentives to get people on-board. I will have my minions over at WEF write up an essay on Building Back Better, linking re-openings to Climate Change!

Virgil: You make me proud, Sergey! If people believe that it is of the utmost importance that their movements be tracked in order to score them based on how much of a carbon footprint they are creating, THEN they will accept Digital ID, because they will believe that it is the only way to save the world.

[time passes]

Sergey: Hey Virgil, the people aren’t going for it. They do not mostly believe in man-caused Global Warming (anthropogenic climate change). We have to put our heads together on this.

Virgil: I have an idea! Let’s tell them that we must protect the kids from logging onto porn sites! Who in their right mind would be against that? If we can pass laws which state that biometric identification will be required in order to access the internet — for the kids’ safety — THEN we will have them in the palm of our hands.

[time passes]

Sergey: Virgil, that was an awesome idea about having the government take the place of the parents in terms of watching whether kids are getting involved in shady and nefarious activities online, and we’re making progress in places like Australia and the UK, but I think we need more false incentives to get more people to accept the new ID.

Virgil: Okay, let me think. … Alright Sergey, how’s this?: I will write an essay about how, while climate change is a big deal, it’s an even bigger deal that kids in Africa are starving. We will need to be able to track-n-trace people so that they do not fall through the cracks and end up starving to death. Their very lives count on it.

Sergey: Ingenious, Virgil! It is not just about the moral corruption of children left to run free on the internet and getting themselves addicted to porn, it is about their very ability to remain alive on Earth! Hah! We’ve done it, Virgil! We’ve come up with a reason for everyone to allow us to track-n-trace them! We can now rule them harshly!

The End