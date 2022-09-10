Serious adverse events, or serious AEs, are defined by a minimum threshold of either requiring or prolonging hospitalization, and include permanent disabilities and death.

After reviewing VAERS for 11 years, CDC found out that the typical rate of serious AE per million net doses delivered is 9.6 per million doses. But a recent CDC report shows a rate of serious AEs that is 20 times that amount.

Here is the title page of the report in question:

The prespecified criteria for counting myocarditis and pericarditis cases involved inpatient status (“hospitalization”), which makes every case reported in the report out to be a serious AE.

Here is the page showing that hospitalization was required before they counted a myocarditis case (green markings added):

And here is the peak rate of myocarditis hospitalization which was found in teenage males (green markings added):

When CDC looked at 11 years of VAERS data, they found 18,296 serious AE reports for 1.9 billion net vaccine doses distributed. That rate is the aggregate and can be considered to be what is typical of vaccines.

The CDC report shows that COVID vaccines are 20 times more dangerous than typical vaccines, yet for teenage males, COVID is not even a major health concern and is certainly not a greater concern to teenage males than the common, seasonal flu.

The risk-to-benefit calculation on COVID vaccines for teen males comes out negative: vaccines are expected to cause net harm to them, and more and more harm, the more doses they take.

By the time a COVID hospitalization is prevented by COVID vaccines, around 2 to 3 myocarditis cases would have been caused.

It is time to stop this ferris wheel of harm which people have been put through. This is not a funhouse where finanical oligarchs get to play with us like toy soldiers and put us in harm’s way for no other reason than that it is profitable for them, and without any accountability/liability, either.

Reference

[typical rate is 18,000 serious adverse events in 1.9 billion net doses delivered] — CDC. Surveillance for Safety After Immunization: Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) --- United States, 1991--2001. https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/preview/mmwrhtml/ss5201a1.htm

[recent CDC report showing that COVID vaccines, for teen males at least, are 20 times more dangerous than typical vaccines] — https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/acip/meetings/downloads/slides-2022-09-01/05-COVID-Shimabukuro-508.pdf

[around 2 to 3 myocarditis cases caused for every COVID hospitalization prevented] — Bardosh, Kevin and Krug, Allison and Jamrozik, Euzebiusz and Lemmens, Trudo and Keshavjee, Salmaan and Prasad, Vinay and Makary, Martin A. and Baral, Stefan and Høeg, Tracy Beth, Covid-19 vaccine boosters for young adults: A risk-benefit assessment and five ethical arguments against mandates at universities (August 31, 2022). Available at SSRN: https://ssrn.com/abstract=4206070